Dubai to open more premium schools to meet high demand under new partnership

Dubai is to launch a dedicated network of premium schools under a partnership between one of the emirate's leading investment groups and a major private education provider.

Dubai Holding and Nord Anglia Education are to develop and run the K-12 schools – which teach kindergarten age to Grade 12 – to support the emirate's aims to keep pace with a sustained population boom.

The schools will be built in neighbourhoods managed by Dubai Holdings, which has a residential arm that includes developers Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.

The first Nord Anglia Education school under the partnership is expected to open in Dubai Production City "in the coming years" and will offer the British curriculum.

The planned school, which is subject to approval from Dubai's private education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, is to serve families in neighbouring communities such as Jumeirah Golf Estates, Emirates Living and Tilal Al Ghaf.

Additional Nord Anglia Education K-12 schools are planned in other Dubai Holding communities in the future.

“This alliance marks a significant milestone in our strategy to diversify our investment portfolio into high-value sectors," said Omar Karim, chief executive of Dubai Holding Investments.

"Investing in education is a natural next step as Dubai continues to advance its knowledge economy and attract global talent. By integrating Nord Anglia's educational excellence into our communities, we're creating sustainable value while strengthening Dubai's attractiveness and global position."

Nord Anglia already operates Nord Anglia International School Dubai and Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, which are among more than 80 schools it runs in 37 countries.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, chief executive of Nord Anglia Education, said: “Our partnership with Dubai Holding Investments will enable us to create new opportunities for families in Dubai wanting the very best in international education for their children.

"Nord Anglia’s personalised approach to teaching and learning prepares students for the world of work, and opens doors to global opportunities by helping young people develop the confidence, creativity and collaborative mindset needed to succeed in the future.”

Best of British

Nord Anglia's decision to launch the partnership with a British curriculum school highlights a growing demand for UK education in the emirate.

Dubai's population crossed the four million mark last August, supported by a growing number of British residents making the move.

The UK's renowned Harrow School is to launch campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai under a partnership with UAE education provider Taaleem.

Harrow International School Abu Dhabi is set to be the capital's first boarding school. It was announced last February that the Abu Dhabi branch would open in mid-2026.

A second UAE campus will also be “fully operational” in Dubai by the start of the next academic year. Applications for places will be accepted from September, with the school initially catering for pupils from foundation stage to Year 6 as the expansion is phased in gradually.

Rugby School, founded in 1567 and hailed as the birthplace of the global sport that shares its name, will open a prestigious UAE campus in partnership with Aldar Education.

Rugby School Dubai will teach the British curriculum from the early years' foundation stage to sixth form and is also expected to welcome pupils in time for the next academic year.

The site in Nad Al Sheba will have more than 90 classrooms, dedicated learning spaces for nursery, primary and secondary education, as well as flexible open-plan learning spaces.

Meanwhile, King's College School Wimbledon is to open a new branch on Abu Dhabi's Fahid Island in September 2028, in partnership with Aldar.

The school – which will have the capacity to serve 2,200 pupils – heralds the start of Aldar's education strategy for the island.