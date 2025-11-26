UK's historic Rugby School to open Dubai branch next year

A centuries-old UK school is to launch a branch in Dubai next year, in the latest high-profile addition to the country's expanding private education landscape.

The Rugby School, founded in 1567 and hailed as the birthplace of the global sport sharing its name, will open a prestigious UAE campus under a partnership with Aldar Education.

Rugby School Dubai will teach the British curriculum from the early years foundation stage to sixth form and is expected to welcome pupils in time for the 2026-27 academic year.

The campus in Nad Al Sheba will have more than 90 classrooms, dedicated learning spaces for nursery, primary and secondary education, as well as flexible open-plan learning spaces.

It will be home to advanced laboratories equipped for practicals in physics, biology, electronics, information technology, design and food science among other specialities.

Pupils will also benefit from art and drama studios, a 400-seat auditorium, swimming pools, rugby and football pitches, tennis courts, a hockey pitch, covered and outdoor play areas and an athletics track.

Additional spaces will be provided for inclusion and learning support, medical clinics, a cafe for parents and prayer rooms.

“We are honoured to partner with Rugby School Global, to bring its distinguished 450-year legacy to the Middle East, through the launch of Rugby School Dubai," said Sahar Cooper, chief executive of Aldar Education.

"This marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate educational excellence in the UAE. This partnership integrates a prestigious educational heritage with a contemporary, nurturing environment tailored to each student’s needs.

"We are proud to drive proactive steps to support the UAE’s 2030 Education Vision by fostering future-ready leaders equipped with the skills and values necessary to thrive globally.”

Rich history

Rugby School UK is one of the country's oldest independent schools.

It has affiliations with various leading global seats of learning, including the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Durham University, Imperial College of London and Ivy League universities in the USA.

The origins of the sport of rugby have deep roots at the school. It was on the school's grounds in 1823 when William Webb Ellis made the decision to disregard the rules of football by picking up the ball in his arms and running with it.

It was this moment that gave birth to rugby, with the sport's World Cup trophy named after Webb in honour of his role.

Neil Hampton, chief of Rugby School Global, spoke of the school's expanding international reach.

"This will be the fourth overseas campus in a growing, interconnected family of schools, including our three UK schools," Mr Hampton said.

"All the schools in the Rugby School Group share an unwavering commitment to high-quality, holistic education, where outstanding academic achievement is matched by innovative co-curricular provision and sector-leading pastoral care.

"As we say at Rugby, ‘The Whole Person is the Whole Point’, and we are committed to bringing this ethos to our Dubai campus, working closely with our trusted operating partner, Aldar Education, to help shape the future of education in Dubai”.

Elite UK education

The UK's renowned Harrow School is to launch campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai under a partnership with UAE education provider Taaleem.

Harrow International School Abu Dhabi is set be to the capital's first boarding school. It was announced in February that the Abu Dhabi branch will open from the middle of next year, with enrolment beginning in October.

A second UAE campus will be “fully operational” in Dubai in 2026. Applications for places will be accepted from September, with the school initially catering for pupils from foundation stage to Year 6 as the expansion is gradually phased in.

Meanwhile, King's College School Wimbledon is to open on Abu Dhabi's Fahid Island in September 2028, in partnership with Aldar.

King’s College School - which will have the capacity to serve 2,200 pupils - heralds the start of Aldar's education strategy for the island.

