Harrow School UAE head reflects on fees, AI and shaping future leaders ahead of launch

The newly-appointed head of two Harrow schools expected to open in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2026 has told of his vision to “redefine the education landscape” and help mould the leaders of tomorrow.

Simon O’Connor, who will oversee both campuses, said a Harrovian should be equipped to “lead in any capacity anywhere in the world” and life at the schools – from the intellectual rigour to sports and music delivered by world-class teachers – will build that type of character.

Speaking a day after he was named executive principal of the two schools, Mr O’Connor offered a glimpse of what pupils and parents can expect when Harrow International School Dubai and Harrow International School Abu Dhabi welcome pupils.

Mr O'Connor also reflected on the role artificial intelligence will play, why less screen time for pupils is crucial and what parents will get in return for “super-premium” school fees.

Simon O’Connor, executive principal of Harrow International Schools in the UAE. Photo: Harrow International Schools

“[The schools] will blend intellectual rigour, well-being, leadership and more, and will redefine the education landscape,” Mr O’Connor told The National on Wednesday. “It will be the pinnacle so many schools will aspire to.”

Renowned school goes global

UK’s Harrow is arguably one of the most famous educational institutions in the world. Its history stretches back about 450 years. Former UK prime minister Winston Churchill, the poet Lord Byron and Maro Itoje, captain of both the England and British and Irish Lions rugby teams, are among those who have walked its hallowed halls.

The development of Harrow schools in the UAE comes through a partnership with Taaleem, which has secured exclusive rights to operate Harrow International Schools in the six countries of the GCC.

It was previously announced that the schools in the UAE will have a fee structure of Dh80,000 to Dh100,000 ($21,780 to $27,230) for pupils in early years to year 6. Details on admissions for both schools will be announced shortly, Taaleem said. It is also expected both will open in 2026 and further thought the schools will gradually expand to serve older pupils.

Each Harrow school – covering 50,000 square metres in Dubai and 70,000 square metres on Saadiyat Island – will eventually accommodate up to 2,000 pupils.

Delivering value for money

Mr O’Connor said the organisation understands that choosing a school is a significant investment as fees are increasing and “we take that incredibly seriously”.

“This creates a responsibility to invest in quality and Harrow International Schools will invest in the development of facilities, curriculum innovation, student and staff well-being. In Harrow, we are determined to create an experience that matches or exceeds the fee points,” said Mr O’Connor, who will also serve as the founding principal of the Dubai school.

He said attending the schools would be a “life-defining experience” and the cost was an opportunity to “invest” in students' “character, potential and global readiness” so they can be “leaders of tomorrow”.

He said both will have advanced campuses and world-class facilities and Harrow will bring in the “very best teachers from across the globe”. It will seek to implement Harrow's house system – which divides pupils into smaller groups (or houses) for social interaction and pastoral care – in both schools.

“[The two schools] represent the pinnacle of education offering in the UAE,” he said. “A Harrovian should be equipped to lead in any capacity anywhere in the world. It is not just about preparation for today but about shaping future leaders.”

Mr O’Connor, 53, has about 25 years’ experience in the UK and UAE. He previously served as director of Deira International School and is a former principal of Jumeirah College. He is also the founder of the Centre for Education Action Research, an alliance of educators assessing themes such as artificial intelligence.

AI to assist not replace

He said that over the past two years, teaching had changed more than at any time in his career and educators had to embrace AI. He said it could lead to greater efficiencies such as helping teachers to save time on tasks such as grading.

“AI won’t replace teachers but our students will need to be AI natives and use it to their advantage,” he said. “A balance has to be struck. The question becomes 'what do we do with time'.”

Mr O’Connor said that when schools went online during Covid-19 it reinforced how teaching is about human interaction, and that would inform how both schools would operate.

“We are determined not to be screen-free but to have limited screen time. Everything has shown us that interaction between people is what is most important. AI should be a servant to the people; people should not be a servant to AI.”

Harrow's arrival in the UAE comes as the populations of Dubai and Abu Dhabi are surging, leading to a huge demand for schools.

Abu Dhabi’s population passed four million last week, while Dubai’s stands at about 3.97 million and is rising rapidly. Dubai's private school sector alone recorded a 6 per cent rise in enrolments this academic year, reaching 387,441 pupils across 227 schools, the emirate’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority said.

Work to prepare both schools is advancing rapidly and Mr O'Connor is confident the arrival of Harrow is a game-changer.

“I’m very honoured and excited to get this role,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

