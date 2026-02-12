UAE public schools to adopt distance learning on Fridays during Ramadan

Public school pupils across the UAE will study from home on Fridays during the month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Education has confirmed.

The authority said distance learning will be in effect at government-run schools as part of the "Ramadan with the Family" initiative.

The strategy - which was also in place last year - aims to allow families to spend more time together during the holy month.

Last year, private schools in Dubai were given the option to switch to remote learning on Fridays during Ramadan.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority - the emirate's private education regulator - announced Ramadan school timings on Thursday, but did not state if distance learning would be in effect on Fridays.

It said the school day could not exceed five hours and on Fridays must conclude by 11.30am.

Championing family values in holy month

The public school move will also be a boost to worshippers attending Friday prayers during Ramadan, allowing them to devote more time to their faith and give greater opportunity for them to attend mosques with their children and other young relatives.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat moved traditional prayer times from 1.15pm to 12.45pm from January 2, to coincide with 2026 being the UAE's Year of the Family.

Schools and kindergartens across the Emirates switched to an earlier finish time of 11.30am on Fridays from January 9 in response to the decision.

Ramadan draws near

Ramadan is expected to begin in the UAE on Thursday, February 19, though its exact start date is to be confirmed by the country's moon-sighting committee.

For people living in the UAE, Ramadan is felt through shortened working and school hours, themed decorations and light fixtures illuminating the streets and marquees set up outside hotels or restaurants as the flow of each day begins to tip towards the evening.

Supermarkets tend to get busier as people stock up on staples for iftar (the breaking of the fast) and food donations.

For fasting Muslims, holy month is about more than abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, and represents a complete mindset shift, change in routine and opportunity for deep reflection, practising patience and focusing on good deeds and intentions.

Muslims are required to increase their piety, charitable work and avoid negative habits – such as smoking or gossiping – and environments not conducive to mindfulness and proper conduct.