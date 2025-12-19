Dubai schools to finish earlier on Fridays after prayer time change

Schools in Dubai will finish half an hour earlier on Fridays to accommodate a change to prayer times.

It was announced this month that Friday prayers in the UAE are to be brought forward from 1.15pm to 12.45pm from the beginning of 2026.

In response, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority has decided to end Friday lessons at 11.30am rather than 12pm.

The change will be effective from Friday, January 9, at all private schools and early childhood centres operating within the emirate.

“This adjustment prioritises students’ well-being while ensuring continued adherence to curriculum requirements,” the KHDA said in a post on X.

“Schools are granted flexibility to implement staggered or phased dismissal arrangements to meet logistical, operational, and academic needs on Fridays, while minimising any impact on teaching and learning.”

For pupils in Year 7 and above, schools may seek approval to offer online learning on Fridays subject to parental consultation and KHDA approval.

Why are prayer times changing?

The change was announced last week by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat. It coincides with the UAE’s announcement of 2026 as the Year of the Family.

The UAE officially changed the timing of Friday prayers in January 2022, which coincided with an amendment to the working week, with Saturday and Sunday becoming the weekend. It had been Friday and Saturday until that point.

The change was introduced to bring the UAE into line with much of the rest of the world, where the working week runs from Monday to Friday.

As part of that shift, the weekly sermon and prayer were set to begin at 1.15pm “throughout the year”, replacing the variable seasonal scheduling previously used. Public institutions worked a half-day on Friday.

Schools and workplaces also adjusted schedules to accommodate the new routine, with Friday becoming a half-day in many government offices and lessons in most schools ending earlier to allow pupils and staff to attend the sermon and prayer.

