Dubai to build 60 affordable schools to serve 120,000 pupils in education drive

Dubai has unveiled plans to build 60 new affordable schools to serve 120,000 pupils by 2033 under a long-term strategy aimed at improving access to quality education.

The emirate will seek to encourage investors to establish lower-cost schools by offering discounts on government fees, including reduced land leasing costs, to support the major drive.

The scheme was approved on Tuesday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, while chairing the latest meeting of Dubai Executive Council.

The initiative is central to Dubai's ambitions to rank among the world's top 10 cities for quality of education under the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.

The focus on affordable education comes weeks after the head of Dubai's private education regulator emphasised the need to ease the financial burden placed on parents.

Addressing high fees

Aisha Miran, director general of Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority, underlined the authority's commitment to delivering “affordable prices” to families as schools embark on expansion drives fuelled by a sustained population boom.

Ms Miran said the emirate's executive council was working to address concerns over high fees.

“We noticed talks on social media about the high cost of schools,” said Ms Miran during a session at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum at Dubai World Trade Centre, in September.

“I received a message from a foreigner saying the cost of her children’s education was Dh1 million [$270,000] in Dubai. We are focusing on providing good education with affordable prices for families.”

The KHDA said schools would commit to providing a good education at reasonable prices in exchange for a reduction in building and land rents.

Dubai tuition fees

Tuition fees vary widely but can often exceed Dh100,000 a year for high school pupils.

The fees can be found on each school's website. For example, at Kings' School Al Barsha in Dubai, Foundation Stage 1 is Dh57,999, while Year 13 is Dh105,873.

The Indian High School, in Oud Metha, Dubai, charges from Dh8,625 in Grade 5 to Dh13,815 in Grade 12, placing it in the affordable school bracket.

Striking a balance

The UAE is launching a number of premium schools to cater to a growing number of wealthy families setting up home in the Emirates.

Dubai-based Gems, which has owned and operated schools for more than six decades, announced the launch of Gems School of Research and Innovation (SRI) in Dubai Sports City in January.

The $100 million campus, which features an elevated football field doubling as a helipad, a 600-seat auditorium and an Olympic-size swimming pool, opened its doors in September for the 2025-26 academic year.

Fees at SRI range from Dh116,000 ($31,586) for pupils in Foundation Stage 1 to Dh206,000 in Year 12, making it the most expensive kindergarten to grade-12 educational institution in the country.

The UK's renowned Harrow School is to launch in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year.

Harrow International School Dubai will be constructed on a 50,000-square-metre plot of land on Hessa Street and will eventually serve up to 2,000 pupils.

It was announced in February that the Abu Dhabi branch would open in the middle of next year, with enrolment beginning in October.

The focus on affordable schools will aim to ensure the expanding education sector meets the needs of all sections of society.

Last year, Dubai unveiled its Education 33 Strategy, under which it aims to open at least 100 new private schools in the emirate by 2033.

Fifteen new private schools have been launched in the past two years, with the KHDA currently reviewing more than 20 applications for new schools to open over the next two years.

There are currently 227 private schools serving 387,441 pupils representing 185 nationalities. There was a 12 per cent increase in pupil enrolment in the 2023-2024 academic year, with a further 6 per cent rise the following year.

How much do leading UAE's UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

