Dubai unveils action plan to cut education costs for parents

Dubai on Wednesday set out plans to encourage schools to reduce the price of education for parents by offering subsidies on running costs.
Aisha Abdulla Miran, director general of Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), stressed the need to deliver "affordable prices" to families as schools embark on expansion drives fuelled by a sustained population boom.
The senior official said the emirate's executive council was seeking to encourage a new wave of investors and address concerns over high fees.
“We noticed talks on social media about the high cost of schools," said Ms Miran during a session held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum at Dubai World Trade Centre.
"I received a message from a foreigner saying the cost of her children’s education was Dh1 million [$270,000] in Dubai. We are focusing on providing good education with affordable prices for families.”
Under the plan, schools will commit to providing a good education at reasonable prices in exchange for a reduction in building and land rents.
The KHDA, Dubai's private education regulator, is to assess school cost structures and consider whether changes in operational and managements are required to keep costs down.
The scheme will also aim to provide cheaper housing to teachers in a bid to recruit top talent.
“We aim through these initiatives to continue to reduce the cost of education and maintain high quality at the same time to make Dubai a destination in the education sector on both regional and global levels,” Ms Miran said.
Dubai tuition fees
The KHDA announced in May that private schools in Dubai would be allowed to increase tuition fees by up to 2.35 per cent in the current 2025-2026 academic year.
The decision was based on an education cost index issued by the KHDA. It took into account "the operational costs of running a school to offer a high quality of education, including staff wages, support services and rental expenses".
Schools that have been operating for less than three years are not eligible for a fee adjustment. All applications will be reviewed by the KHDA.
Tuition fees vary widely by school but can often exceed Dh100,000 a year for high school pupils.
The fees can be found on each school's website. For example, Kings' School Al Barsha in Dubai, Foundation Stage 1 costs Dh57,999, while Year 13 is Dh105,873.
Brighton College Abu Dhabi charges Dh50,830 for nursery and Dh80,780 for Year 13.
Dubai education drive
Dubai unveiled its Education 33 Strategy, under which it aims to open at least 100 new private schools in the emirate by 2033.
Fifteen new private schools have been launched in the past two years, with the KHDA currently reviewing more than 20 applications for new schools to open over the next two years, the media office added.
There are currently 227 private schools serving 387,441 pupils representing 185 nationalities. There was a 12 per cent increase in pupil enrolment in the 2023-2024 academic year, with a further 6 per cent rise the following year.
