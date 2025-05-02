Private schools in Dubai can raise tuition fees for new academic year

Private schools in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">Dubai</a> will be allowed to increase <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/10/some-dubai-schools-can-increase-tuition-fees-by-3-per-cent-from-september/#:~:text=Private%20education%20regulator%20permits%20first%20rises%20in%20four%20years&text=Some%20Dubai%20private%20schools%20will,emirate's%20education%20regulator%20has%20said" target="_blank" rel="">tuition fees</a> by up to 2.35 per cent in the 2025-2026 academic year, the emirate's private education regulator said. The announcement was made by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Dubai Government Media Office said on Friday evening. Private schools have been notified about the decision, which was based on an education cost index issued by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/09/three-schools-join-khda-list-of-highest-ranked-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/09/three-schools-join-khda-list-of-highest-ranked-in-dubai/">the KHDA</a>. It took into account "the operational costs of running a school to offer a high quality of education, including staff wages, support services and rental expenses". Schools that have been operating for less than three years are not eligible for a fee adjustment. All applications will be reviewed by the KHDA. “The education cost index for fee adjustments is based on a robust and transparent methodology that supports schools in Dubai to manage their resources while maintaining a high quality of education, in line with the needs of students and parents," said Shamma Al Mansouri, director of licensing and education services at the KHDA. “This sustainable approach to regulating school fees reflects the Dubai Government’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in the education sector. It ensures that Dubai remains a leading destination for high quality education in line with the goals of the Education 33 Strategy.” The initiative was launched with the aim of opening at least 100 new private schools in the emirate by 2033. Fifteen new private schools were launched in the past two years, with the KHDA currently reviewing more than 20 applications from new schools to open over the next two years, the media office added. There are currently 227 private schools serving 387,441 pupils from 185 nationalities. There was a 12 per cent increase in pupil enrolment in the 2023-2024 academic year, with a further 6 per cent rise the following year.