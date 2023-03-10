Some Dubai schools can increase tuition fees by up to 6 per cent from September

Some Dubai private schools will be allowed to increase tuition fees by up to six per cent in the 2023-2024 academic year, the emirate's education regulator said.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) made the announcement on Friday, citing operational costs and the economic situation in the emirate as factors in the decision.

Tuition fees for Dubai's private schools had been frozen for the previous three academic years.

The regulator said only schools which maintain or improve inspection ratings would be allowed to increase fees.

School fees linked to performance

*Schools which maintain their inspection ratings will be eligible to raise tuition fees by up to 3 per cent.

*Schools which improve their rating from 'weak' to 'acceptable' and from 'acceptable to good' can increase fees by up to 6 per cent.

*Schools which move from 'good' to 'very good' can increase fees by 5.25 per cent.

*Schools which improve from 'very good' to 'outstanding' can apply a 4.5 per cent rise.

"The approved fee increase takes into account the economic situation of the emirate, as well as the operational costs of running a private school while maintaining the quality of education," the KHDA stated.

"The rate by which schools can increase their fees is tied to each school’s most recent inspection rating from the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

"Under the School Fees Framework, private schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be eligible to increase their fees by 3 per cent.

"Schools dropping in the annual ratings will not be eligible for any fee increase.

"Schools that improve their rating in the most recent inspections will be eligible to increase their fees according to the methodology outlined in the School Fees Framework."

Enrolment at Dubai private schools has increased by 4.5 per cent since the last academic year, the KHDA said.

Twenty-two new schools opened in the past three years, bringing the number of private schools in Dubai to 216, the regulator said.

“The School Fees Framework emphasises the quality of education offered by schools as the foundation for any adjustments allowed in school fees," said Mohammed Darwish, chief executive officer of the Permits and Compliance Sector at KHDA.

"The framework also provides transparency for families and offers them a choice of schools that match their financial and academic requirements.

“The framework was developed to allow schools to develop long-term growth plans while sustaining their current operations to provide a high quality of education to students.

"We have worked closely with our stakeholders to ensure the school fees framework continues to support a robust and reliable private education sector that offers families a choice of affordable and high-quality education.”

