President Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan of Oman hold call to discuss Iran conflict

President Sheikh Mohamed and Oman's Sultan Haitham have held a phone call to discuss the "serious developments" in the Middle East.

The two leaders reviewed efforts to address challenges in the region, amid the recent escalation in the Iran conflict. Gulf states have faced a wave of attacks from Iran in recent days, while the US carried out six straight nights of strikes against Tehran.

Qatar's Defence Ministry said its armed ‌forces thwarted an Iranian missile attack on Friday morning, while the country's Interior Ministry said a child was ⁠injured by shrapnel after the attack was intercepted.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham also reviewed relations between their countries, as well as discussing ways to further expand co-operation, state news agency Wam reported. The two leaders regularly hold calls to discuss regional and international issues and to advance long-standing relations between the countries.

In September, Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Sultan Haitham in Salalah, in support of the deep-rooted ties between the nations.