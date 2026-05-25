President Sheikh Mohamed shares Eid Al Adha greetings with Sultan of Oman

President Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with Oman's Sultan Haitham during a phone call on Monday.

The leaders called for continued prosperity for both nations and for security and well-being around the world.

They also discussed the bilateral ties and their shared commitment to strengthening relations, state news agency Wam reported.

Eid Al Adha will be celebrated by millions of Muslim across the Arab world from Wednesday.

The cherished occasion - which means "festival of the sacrifice" - is the latter of the two Eid festivals and commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim being asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.

Public sector workers in the UAE began a five-day holiday for Eid Al Adha on Monday.

Private sector employees were granted a four-day break to mark the occasion, which will begin on Tuesday.