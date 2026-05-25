UAE police issue Eid Al Adha warning over illegal fireworks

Police in the UAE have urged parents to be vigilant to ensure fireworks don't fall into the wrong hands during Eid Al Adha.

They have warned that the misuse of fireworks can cause serious injuries and damage to property, and can result in hefty fines for those flouting the rules.

While organised pyrotechnic displays are common during public holidays, it is illegal for the public to use and distribute them without permission from the authorities.

Abu Dhabi Police highlighted the particular dangers of fireworks being used by children during Eid Al Adha celebrations. The force issued a safety notice on Monday, urging parents to supervise their children and educate them about the risks.

“Fireworks incidents can ruin the festive atmosphere of Eid,” the force said in a statement. “It causes a range of injuries every year, including burns, facial disfigurement and injuries to the eyes and hands.”

“Children should not be allowed to buy or use fireworks under any circumstances. Parents should boost the awareness among their children,” they added.

Tough penalties

Dubai Police said substantial penalties are in place to punish the unauthorised use and sale of fireworks.

“Anyone trading, importing, exporting, smuggling or producing fireworks will be punished with one year's imprisonment and a fine of Dh100,000 or one of the penalties,” Dubai Police said. The public have been urged to report offences by calling 901 or via the Dubai Police app.

In March, Sharjah Police arrested a man caught in possession of an illicit haul of more than 18,000 fireworks. The force said the suspect was using his vehicle to advertise and sell the fireworks to the public.

Holiday celebrations

Eid Al Adha will begin across the Arab World on Wednesday.

UAE public sector workers on Monday began a five-day holiday in honour of the occasion. Private sector staff will be granted leave from Tuesday, May 26 until Friday, May 29.