Sharjah Police warn public about unlicensed use of fireworks

Sharjah Police have warned residents and citizens against playing with fireworks during Ramadan as Iran carries out retaliatory action across the UAE.

After receiving many complaints from community members in the emirate about people, mainly teenagers, using fireworks, the force said public safety remains a top priority.

Brig Jassim Bin Al Suwaidi, of Sharjah Police, called on residents to exercise caution and take responsibility to protect themselves and others.

“Using fireworks can cause harm and is punishable by the law,” Brig Al Suwaidi said. “There is a strict penalty on possessing or using fireworks without a licence.”

He said under UAE law, misuse of weapons, ammunition or explosives is punishable by a one-year jail term or a Dh100,000 ($27,230) – or both. “The possession, use, import or export of fireworks and firecrackers without official permits is forbidden,” he added.

Raghad Ali, who lives in Al Heera in Sharjah, said parents should supervise their children when they are playing with firecrackers, especially after breaking the fast.

“I hope there will be more police patrols in neighbourhoods to catch violators,” Ms Raghad told The National. “We are in a crisis and it's not a good time to use firecrackers. Using fireworks is prohibited and parents should monitor their teens and children.”

Brig Al Suwaidi urged the public to avoid the irresponsible use of fireworks. “Our patrols working around the clock to respond to reports and maintain public safety. We are monitoring violators and people can report through 999 or 901,” he added. Community members can also contact the Najid service on 800151.

Iran has been conducting strikes across the Gulf since Saturday in retaliatory for attacks by Israel and the US.