UAE maintaining ‘robust’ stockpile of munitions to protect population

The UAE's stockpile of munitions is robust enough to carry out sustained interceptions over prolonged periods to protect the population, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

A statement was released after the UAE's air defence systems engaged missiles from Iran in the early hours of Tuesday.

The UAE possesses “diverse, integrated and multi-layered air defence systems capable of countering a full spectrum of aerial threats with high efficiency”, the ministry said on X.

“These long, medium and short-term systems provide comprehensive protection of the nation's airspace. The UAE also maintains a robust strategy stockpile of munitions, ensuring sustained interception and response capabilities over extended periods, while preserving full operational readiness to safeguard national security and sovereignty.”

The Ministry of Defence said its systems had engaged a “barrage” of ballistic missiles from Iran, in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The Ministry of Defence affirms full readiness to address all threats, ensuring the protection of the state's territories and the safety of citizens and residents,” it said on X.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said: “Air defences are now engaging the missile threat. Please remain in a safe location, and follow the warnings and updates on official websites.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also quick to dispel what it called “false and misleading claims” published by Bloomberg on the UAE's defensive capacities.

“These assertions are unfounded and misrepresent the UAE’s high level of preparedness, technological sophistication and operational readiness,” the ministry said on X.

“The ministry underscores the importance of responsible journalism and the need to verify information with official sources before publishing inaccurate reports.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed walked through Dubai Mall greeting shoppers on Monday night in a show of resilience that resonated with people across the nation.

The head of state walked with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Sheikh Mohamed posed for a photo with a tourist filming in the mall and spoke to a young girl who ran up to him.

Meanwhile, authorities said a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone resulting from falling debris from an intercepted drone, the emirate's media office confirmed on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control. Normal operations in the area were resumed shortly after noon.

Amazon said two of its data centres in the UAE were “directly struck” and damaged by drone strikes, causing disruption to cloud services.

Damage was also caused by a strike close to another of its sites in Bahrain. The cloud unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), expects recovery from the incidents to be “prolonged”. Financial institutions that use AWS services have been affected.

“In the UAE, two of our facilities were directly struck, while ​in ⁠Bahrain, a drone strike in close proximity ‌to one of our facilities caused physical impact to our infrastructure,” AWS said.

“These strikes have caused structural damage, disrupted power delivery to our infrastructure and in some cases required fire suppression activities that resulted in additional water damage.

“We are working to restore full service availability as quickly as possible, though we expect recovery to be prolonged given the nature of the physical damage involved.”

AWS previously said “objects” had triggered a fire on Sunday that forced authorities to eventually cut power to a cluster of Amazon data centres in the UAE.