‘Things are OK’: Iranian spice shop owner in old Dubai looks beyond the sirens

The US-Israel war on Iran worries Morteza Asaadi. His family is from Iran, but his father came to the Emirates years ago, and the store they operate in the heart of old Dubai was set up in 1963.

Mr Asaadi’s children were born and brought up in the UAE, and for him and his family, Dubai is home.

“We do feel very worried … but Inshallah, things will turn around, you know, it will not stay the same,” he says, referring to the strikes on the UAE. “We feel that this is a very temporary kind of a thing and things will be all right," he says from his shop in Meena Bazaar, bordering the Creek.

Morteza Asaadi, owner of Asaadi Super shop on the Dubai Creek in the Meena Bazaar area, is hoping that tensions ease soon. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

Iran has been conducting strikes across the Gulf since Saturday, retaliatory action after it was attacked by Israel and the US. The UAE's air defences have shot down and intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since Saturday. Three people in the UAE have died as a result of fallen debris.

But the Emirates has reassured people that it is doing everything to keep everyone safe and secure.

And in the heart of old Dubai, it remains business as usual.

'Everything is normal'

The traditional souqs in Bur Dubai and Deira are bustling, as visitors continue to inspect wares, seek out discounts and take photos in front of the spice souq. Labubus and Dubai chocolates attempt to tempt tourist groups from across the world. There is no fear in the air.

Tourists at the spice souq in old Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

Yang Tian, a tour operator based in Dubai, has a huge group from Taiwan who are on the fourth of a five-day trip.

“Everything is normal,” he says, adding that while the tourists did see news reports and videos about the attacks, “when they toured around in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, they are feeling very satisfied with the safety here”.

One tourist we spoke to about his views on the situation was concerned about the Dubai heat. Others who were forced to stay in the country by airspace closures said they were not worried about the situation and were keen to explore the city.

Polish tourist Mariusz Wasilewski is currently stuck in Dubai, but is continuing to explore the city. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

Mariusz Wasilewski, a Pole, intended to fly out after a two-day trip, but is now here for longer. “People are OK with the [situation] in most cases I've seen,” he says. “I've seen some rockets over Dubai Marina, two days ago – I recorded that, but people didn't react really at all, there was no panic,” he says.

“Dubai is [a] very safe place. In general, the Emirates is a very safe place.”

The small dhows, or wooden boats that transport people from Deira to Bur Dubai, are full and we have to wait for our turn to board a crowded boat. A huge flock of pigeons circles the boat as we near the shore – we look around to find a person doing what appears to be his ritual of feeding them seeds.

Crowded dhows continue to ply across Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

The shop assistants in Mr Asaadi’s store continue to arrange the colourful sweets, surrounded by mounds of dried fruits and nuts, varieties of dates and saffron boxes.

“War is not a good thing, it makes people very uncertain, worried and insecure,” Mr Asaadi says. His wife’s elderly mother is in Iran, and they were in touch with her until about mid-Sunday.

For the businessman, the links with Dubai run deep. He cites an expert pointing out that Dubai is the second most important city for Iran, after Tehran. “So, you can see the significance of this city and this country, and so, it is important that [Iran] keeps good relations with this country, with the city. They [Iranian government] have to think of us … we live here. Our families are here, our kids are here, we really care about the city, we care about the people,” he says.

Mr Asaadi, who has lived in the US, says he chose life in Dubai. “I prefer it here because of the warmness of the local culture and the expatriates. So, I strongly wish and feel that it will be like this in perpetuity.”