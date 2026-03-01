UAE 'doing everything' to safeguard population, says minister

The UAE government is using one of the world's best air defence systems to keep its population safe, a cabinet minister said.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the authorities would “leave no stone unturned to make sure that we do defend ourselves and we are prepared for that".

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, she spoke of the country’s calm and measured response after Iranian missile and drone strikes bombarded the Gulf States this weekend.

But she warned that “by the same token, we're not going to sit idly by as we continue to be recipients of such a barrage of attacks that are unlawful and unjustified as well".

“We need to emphasise that you are safe with a leadership that cares for you and that will do everything they possibly can to ensure that safety continues,” she said.

“I want to salute our defence forces, law enforcement, civil defence teams and police forces. It has just been quite loud and there has been debris in different places but otherwise, we have been quite safe in comparison to some other very, very horrible war zones.

"We are in a safe place that has a very strong infrastructure, a leadership that really does care for Emiratis and non-Emiratis alike, and also for tourists and visitors.

"And we really will leave no stone unturned to make sure that that continues to be the case.”

Ms Al Hashimy spoke of the UAE’s defence system as among the world’s best, as it intercepted more than 137 ballistic missiles and over 200 drones on Saturday, day one of Iran’s strikes.

The UAE operates both Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) and Patriot missile systems to hit inbound projectiles before they hit their targets. The systems were used to protect Abu Dhabi against Houthi missiles in January 2022.

“We have one of the best defence systems in the world and we are confident that we will be able to continue to support our infrastructure and protect the people who live here,” she said.

“I know it's a scary time for a lot of residents because you don’t hear those type of loud sounds, but at the same time, those are sounds of interception. And where there has been damage - that has been primarily debris.

“I do think it is important that we reaffirm to the people of the UAE, both expatriates but also nationals alike, that we have the best … missile defence systems in the world and that we are doing everything to ensure that we continue to be safe and secure.”

Debris from Iranian missiles and drones that were intercepted fell across the country causing at least two deaths and 10 injuries since Saturday, with fire damaging in buildings in Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, residential communities, airports and a berth at Jebel Ali Port.

'Ball in Iran's court'

Ms Al Hashimy said the UAE had encouraged dialogue and would continue to call for calm.

“It's really an unprecedented time for us and this is something we've tried to avoid in the last couple of weeks and months, as we had encouraged dialogue and escalation,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we're at a situation right now where Iran has, through unjustifiable and very unlawful measures, taken attacks not just to the UAE but also to the rest of the Gulf and beyond, and that is something we do not accept.”

When asked about Iran’s attacks on hotels and civilian infrastructure and how much worse the onslaught could get, Ms Al Hashimy said: “Whichever way they want to move, we will be ready for that."

Asked about the UAE’s position on not allowing its territory to support US strikes and if the ongoing missile barrage will change the country’s stance, Ms Al Hashimy said the ball was now in Iran’s court.

“We have, before this began, been very clear about not having our territories being used to attack Iran. We have always encouraged dialogue and we have wanted to make sure it doesn't amount to this because our region does not need another war,” she said. “By the same token, if it needs to come to that, it will come to that. And really, the ball is in Iran’s court right now about how they want to deal with a neighbourhood and a neighbour that has traditionally been a very fair and good neighbour to them.”

She said the UAE would continue to engage for a peaceful solution. “The door for diplomacy never closes."