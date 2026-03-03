How the UAE shares information to keep people safe

In times of crisis, one of the most precious commodities is information. Ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances understandably want to know what’s happening, what steps to take and – perhaps most pressing of all – when will the danger pass?

Many people in the UAE, as well as their neighbours across the Gulf and wider Middle East, are asking those kinds of questions right now, as war rages in Iran and missiles are intercepted over their neighbourhoods. Living in a technological society saturated by 24/7 online content, people want immediate answers to complex questions.

Having to wait for them is often frustrating, and sometimes those feelings can drive people to look for news in all the wrong places. On anonymous or unofficial social media accounts and in WhatsApp groups, careless reporting and even outright hoaxes abound. It is not for nothing that the UAE authorities have urged people to get their information from trusted, reliable and official sources. Sharing unverified videos purporting to show strikes or mistakenly believing old or unrelated footage on social media risks misleading people into making choices that do more harm than good, such as panic buying or ignoring safety instructions.

The reality in the UAE right now is that the country’s defences have been highly effective. There are no shortages of food, water or any services. And the advice given to the public, like working or schooling from home in some circumstances, is both measured and sensible. All of this shows a very strong level of preparedness.

Tonnes of food there': UAE supermarkets say no need to stockpile

Timely, detailed and transparent updates are an important element of public safety – both in terms of saving lives and maintaining confidence. Since the first missiles were launched towards the Emirates on Saturday, UAE authorities have released periodic accounts of the exact number of missiles and drones intercepted, as well as casualty figures. Residents across much of the country have also received location-based emergency alerts instructing them to shelter when detection systems have sensed a possible threat. These warnings have gone a long way towards keeping the population safe.

The coming days may see a quick return, as The National and its readers hope, to a calmer atmosphere. It also may not, and the situation may continue to demand UAE residents’ patience, vigilance and resolve as they support the efforts of those keeping us safe and secure. Thus far, those people – the authorities, military and emergency services – have demonstrated extraordinary planning and capability in unprecedented circumstances, and there is every indication they will continue to do so. That’s the good news that should be a source of comfort and resolve, at a time of uncertainty and unprecedented events.