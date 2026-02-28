Iran strikes UAE: how to stay safe as emergency alerts issued

Millions of people across the UAE were urged to take cover and seek shelter on Saturday afternoon as missiles flew overhead across the country.

In an unprecedented attack on the nation, Iranian ballistic missiles were intercepted by defence systems and UAE authorities issued urgent safety advice to the public.

One Asian man was killed in Abu Dhabi, as shrapnel fell from the sky on to a residential area.

Emergency alerts were sent out to mobile phones owing to the missile threats.

“Seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building, and steer away from windows, doors and open areas. Await for further instructions,” the Ministry of Interior said.

A screenshot of the Emergency alert sent by the UAE Government. Photo: The National Info

Earlier in the day, the US embassy in Abu Dhabi and US Consulate in Dubai instructed staff to shelter in place and take cover.

“We recommend all Americans in the UAE do the same until further notice,” the embassy said. “Find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

“Monitor media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status.”

The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on social media that the situation was under control, and comprehensive precautionary measures were in place to ensure public safety.

The US encouraged its citizens in the UAE to register with the Smart Traveller Enrolment Programme (Step) to receive the latest updates on security.

Similar advice was offered by the UK government to British nationals living in the UAE.

“We are aware of flying missiles over the UAE following escalating regional tensions,” the UK embassy said. “British nationals are advised to shelter in place. Remain indoors or in a safe place, stay away from windows.”

The UK has issued advice for its citizens in the UAE. Photo: British Embassy in the UAE Info

Indian nationals were advised by consular officials to avoid any unnecessary travel and to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, government authorities in Dubai said the emirate was operating as normal, called for calm and stressed the safety of residents and visitors was top priority.

“The UAE possesses a comprehensive and effective crisis response system, ensuring a high level of preparedness and rapid response to various developments,” the Dubai Media Office said.

“The relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation around the clock, in full co-ordination with their partners, and will keep the public informed of any new developments as they arise.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to maintaining security and stability, and ensuring the continuity of normal life and all services efficiently.”