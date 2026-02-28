Israel launches 'pre-emptive' strike against Iran

Explosions were heard in Tehran, state media reported, as Israel said it had launched a "pre-emptive strike" against Iran

"As of 9.45am today, after several explosions were heard in Tehran, trading on the Tehran Stock Exchange was halted," the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz declared a "special and immediate state of emergency" in his country.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved from Tehran to a secure location, an Iranian official told Reuters.

Israel's Mossad said it launched a "super secure and special" channel on social messaging application Telegram.

"Together we will return Iran to its glorious days", the Mossad's message said, referring to regime change in Iran following weeks of deadly protests.

The US embassy in Qatar said it is implementing a shelter-in-place for all personnel and recommended that Americans in the country do the same.

