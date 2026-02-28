Iran-backed militias in Iraq say US-Israel attack kills at least two fighters

Follow live updates here

Rockets hit a base used by Iran-backed militias south of the Iraqi capital on Saturday, killing at least two fighters, as Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran.

Social media accounts linked to militias accused the US and Israel of attacking Jurf Al Sakhar. Three other fighters were wounded, they added.

A government statement confirmed the attack without providing further details.

Jurf Al Sakhar, also known as Jurf Al Nasr, is a town about 60km south-west of Baghdad under the control of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia.

Rockets also hit US military bases in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, a security official said.

It remains unclear whether Iran or its proxies in Iraq launched the attack on the bases near Erbil International Airport. There was no immediate comment from the US military.

Earlier on Saturday, shortly after the US-Israel strikes against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in a phone call that Tehran would continue to “defend itself, targeting US military bases in the region as part of its right to self-defence".

Mr Hussein emphasised his country’s stance against escalating military actions. He stressed that dialogue and de-escalation are the best ways to address crises and maintain regional security and stability.

“War cannot be a means to solve problems and dialogue and de-escalation are the best ways to address crises and maintain regional security and stability," a statement read.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq closed its airspace after the US-Israeli operation launched against Iran, sparking concerns of a wider regional conflict.

Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq have threatened to attack US interests in the country and the region if Iran is attacked.

As tensions escalate, Iraq's location and relationships with regional powers make it a key player in the crisis. The country's leaders are likely to face pressure to navigate the complex web of alliances and rivalries in the region.