UAE and Bahrain send 100 tonnes of aid to Gaza to provide Ramadan respite

The UAE and Bahrain have joined forces to deliver 100 tonnes of aid to the Gaza Strip under a Ramadan relief mission.

The shipment, including food, medical supplies and hygiene kits for women and children, was flown from Al Arish Airport on Friday and is to reach the enclave through the Rafah border crossing.

The aid was dispatched by Bahrain's Royal Humanitarian Foundation in co-ordination with Emirates Red Crescent, the charitable arm of the UAE government, and the Operation Gallant Knight 3 campaign.

The initiative was ordered by Bahrain's King Hamad and is the latest show of support from the Gulf for Gaza, as efforts to secure a sustainable peace gather pace.

Ibrahim Al Doseri, acting secretary-general of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, spoke of the significance of providing assistance to Gaza during Ramadan, a period marked by acts of generosity and compassion.

The UAE and Bahrain have sent 100 tonnes of aid to Gaza. Photo: Bahrain News Agency Info

Plotting a course for peace

The latest aid delivery comes after a further $17 billion in support for the enclave was pledged on Thursday at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

US President Donald Trump said UAE, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait had contributed more than $7 billion towards the relief package for Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced $1.2bn of this total would come from the UAE.

The US is to provide an additional $10bn on top of this, Mr Trump said.

Bahrain, also a founder member of the board, is to provide infrastructure and skills to establish a government digital services platform for Gaza.

Palestinians are facing a humanitarian crisis – with chronic food shortages and limited access to vital health care services – as a result of the two-year conflict with Israel.

The UAE has joined the international community in emphasising the need for a substantial flow of aid to be allowed to reach the Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of civilians, as a fragile ceasefire holds and rebuilding plans take shape.