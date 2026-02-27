Iran's Foreign Minister says US must choose between dialogue and confrontation after talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US must choose between the "path of dialogue and the path of confrontation" after a third round of nuclear talks concluded in Geneva.

He made the remarks to Iranian state media after the discussions, as fear of a war with the US persists. The talks were described positively by all sides, with reports of Iran offering to pause nuclear enrichment. Another round of discussions is to take place next week in Vienna. "This round of talks was the most intense so far," Mr Araghchi said in a post on X on Friday morning.

Despite negotiations, the danger of conflict looms large, as both sides trade threats. US Vice President JD Vance said there was "no chance" a strike on Iran would lead to protracted war in the region. “The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight – there is no chance that will happen,” he told The Washington Post.

“I think we all prefer the diplomatic option. But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say.”

The US has increased its military presence in the Middle East, with a second American aircraft carrier approaching the region. Mr Trump has warned his “armada” is ready to attack if Tehran does not make a deal, giving the regime a deadline that is fast approaching.

Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads the US Central Command, briefed Mr Trump on Thursday about possible military options in Iran, ABC News reported.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, who has been mediating the indirect nuclear talks, is set to travel to the US to meet Mr Vance and other officials for talks aimed at staving off war with Iran, MS Now reported. There was no confirmation from Muscat.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has repeatedly put its military might on show amid warnings of retaliation against any US strike. The country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said US warships would be sent “to the bottom of the sea”.