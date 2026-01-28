Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency

Iran executed a man on Wednesday ⁠who was convicted of spying ​for Israel, the ‌Iranian judiciary's media outlet Mizan reported, naming ​him as Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with ‌Israel, Iran has executed many people ‍it has ‍accused of having links with ⁠the Israeli intelligence service and enabling its operations in the country.

“Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour, who was arrested on April 29, 2025, was hanged for the crime of espionage and intelligence co-operation in favour of a hostile intelligence service (Mossad) through … the transfer of classified documents and information, ⁠after the ​verdict was ‍confirmed by the Supreme Court and through legal ⁠procedures,” ‌Mizan said.

Executions of Iranians convicted ⁠of spying for Israel have ⁠increased since a 12-day war between the two regional enemies in June last year. Iran also accuses Israel and the US of instigating nationwide anti-government protests this month.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the protests as a “continuation of the failed and unsuccessful” Israeli incursions during the 12-day war.

At least 2,427 people, including innocent civilians and security personnel, were killed in a “full-scale atrocity orchestrated by the US and Israeli regime”, according to a statement by Iran's Supreme National Security Council carried by state news channel Press TV.

The statement said 690 “other individuals” were killed during the protests, bringing the total death toll to 3,117.

However, Iranian activist groups put the toll far higher. In its latest report on Tuesday, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said the number of confirmed deaths was 6,221, including 214 members of government security forces. More than 17,000 other reported deaths were still under investigation, according to the group.