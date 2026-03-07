UK to charter flight from UAE to help British nationals who want to leave following Iranian attacks

The UK government is to charter a commercial flight for British nationals who want to leave following Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region.

The flight is expected to leave Dubai early next week. British citizens, who will be charged for the flight, will be able to bring a spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, UK embassy sources said.

All passengers must possess a valid travel document and dependants who are not UK nationals will require a valid visa or permission to enter or remain that was granted for more than six months.

Once registered, people hoping to be on board the flight will be contacted by the UK Foreign Office to let them know if they have secured a seat on the flight.

They will then be updated about the flight time and departure location. Only those whose place is confirmed for flight should travel to the airport.

The embassy, which has a specialist team in the UAE to provide support for UK nationals taking the flight, is also liaising with airlines to increase their capacity so more Britons can return home.

UK nationals in the UAE are able to register their interest in the flight on https://tinyurl.com/UKGovFlightDubai or the link on https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/united-arab-emirates