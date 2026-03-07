UAE residents are speaking up for the country not because we were told to - but because we believe in it

In the current conflict, the UAE’s powerful air-defence systems have intercepted thousands of missiles and drones. But something else has been just as striking: its expatriate population has been intercepting thousands of trolls, memes and critiques from abroad with equal determination.

The country’s kinetic defences protected its skies. Its residents defended the nation’s reputation.

Across social media and public commentary, expatriates; entrepreneurs, professionals, creators and corporate leaders from around the world have spoken up in defence of the UAE’s leadership and governance. The reaction from parts of the Western media ecosystem has been predictable. Surely, the argument goes, the defence must be orchestrated. Surely these voices are being encouraged, compensated or subtly directed.

The alternative explanation, that millions of residents genuinely trust the country they live in, appears to some observers too inconvenient to consider.

But for those of us who have lived through the UAE’s defining moments, the reaction unfolding today is neither surprising nor mysterious. It is simply memory.

When the global financial crisis struck in 2008, commentators around the world predicted Dubai’s collapse. The narrative was confident and dismissive: the improbable experiment had run its course. Yet the UAE stabilised, recalibrated and emerged stronger, quietly proving that resilience can outlast scepticism.

A decade later, when the Covid-19 pandemic paralysed much of the world, the UAE again responded with unusual grit, clarity and speed. It hosted one of the world’s largest vaccine trials, rolled out one of the fastest vaccination campaigns globally, and prioritised the safety and dignity of its entire population.

In October 2021, Dubai hosted Expo 2020, welcoming more than 25 million visitors over six months, the largest global gathering in the aftermath of the pandemic. It was more than an exhibition. It was a statement that cooperation and optimism could still prevail.

The world noticed. Entrepreneurs moved. Businesses relocated. Millionaires, billionaires and family offices followed, not because of persuasion, but because they recognised competence and stability when they saw it.

Now, after these reckless attacks on the UAE, the country has once again demonstrated resilience, protecting its residents, maintaining order and responding with calm resolve.

And something else happened.

Residents, many of them citizens of Western democracies, began pushing back against the familiar narratives that portray the UAE through a narrow lens of suspicion. Not because they were asked to. But because they were tired of the caricature.

The deeper puzzle for some Western observers is psychological. How can globally minded professionals choose to live—and thrive—under a different governing system?

The answer is less ideological than experiential.

The UAE is governed differently from Western democracies, yet its social contract reflects many of the values democracies claim to champion: safety, tolerance, economic opportunity, pluralism and a simple ethos of live and let live.

For millions like me who call the UAE home, the proof is not theoretical. It is lived every day.

So when residents defend the UAE today, they are not defending a directive. They are defending the country that allowed them to build lives, raise families, pursue ambition and belong.

Perhaps that is what unsettles critics most.

Not *the fake story* that people were told to speak.

But that they chose to.