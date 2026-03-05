GPS jamming and spoofing abound amid Iran conflict

Smartphone users, maritime companies and even pilots across the Middle East are experiencing problems with their navigation systems as the US-Israel conflict with Iran continues to affect the Middle East.

GPS jamming is often used to try to make access to navigation systems impossible, whereas GPS spoofing is used often by military or shipping companies to disguise the location of sensitive items.

Global positioning systems monitors have shown problems, including showing incorrect locations, are developing for users in countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Lebanon.

Lebanese Uber driver Hussein Khalil's GPS shows him in Hermel, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, in June 2024. He is actually in Beirut's Hamra St. AFP Info

It is not necessarily a new problem in the Middle East, but it tends to become more prevalent in times of conflict.

GPS spoofing or jamming is sometimes used to fool drones, and can also be used to disguise important buildings. And while the actions are often for military purposes, it is often average smartphone users and those who rely on map systems who are affected.

Jack Hidary, chief executive of quantum and cybersecurity firm SandboxAQ, discussed the ramifications of GPS spoofing with The National in January during the World Economic Forum.

"The threat is getting bigger and bigger," he said. "There have been reports coming in this year from multiple pilots that GPS jamming also causes other systems on the plane to fail."

Mr Hidary said the factors that make GPS widespread across devices are the same things that make it vulnerable. He said SandboxAQ's proprietary AQNav technology provides a reliable alternatives to GPS.

Some smartphone users in the Gulf region have reported that their phones suddenly change locations to areas outside the country. Photo: Gia Chaudry Info

Mr Hidary described AQNav as having three main components: a quantum sensor that picks up the magnetic field of the Earth; a graphics processing unit; and special AI software.

Meanwhile, conventional GPS services remain vulnerable to jamming and spoofing.

A basic internet search shows many available devices –ranging in price from $130 to $2,000 – that can jam GPS signals.

A vast array of GPS jamming devices, ranging from $130 to $2,000, are easily available online. Photo: TheSignalJammer.com Info

Late last year, the GPS Innovation Alliance, an association of maritime, automotive and computer experts, called on US President Donald Trump to enact policies to protect GPS technology.

“GPS is one of the most important innovations of the modern era, underpinning national security, critical infrastructure such as transportation, and commerce,” said Lisa Dyer, executive director of GPSIA.

GPSIA proposed that the Trump White House prioritises launching modern GPS satellites while also upgrading existing systems with the latest “anti-jamming and anti-spoofing” technology.