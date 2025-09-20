GPS jamming: Tech experts want Trump to address rise of navigation spoofing

Amid a sharp increase in the jamming of global positioning satellite systems, a coalition of maritime, automotive and computer experts is calling on US President Trump to enact policies to protect GPS technology.

The proposals from the GPS Innovation Alliance announced on Thursday come after the coalition sent letters outlining their concerns to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“GPS is one of the most important innovations of the modern era, underpinning national security, critical infrastructure such as transportation, and commerce,” said Lisa Dyer, executive director of the GPS consortium.

GPSIA has proposed that the Trump White House prioritises launching modern GPS satellites while also upgrading existing systems with the latest “anti-jamming and anti-spoofing” technology.

It also wants US officials to take a more active role in raising awareness about the problems posed by GPS spoofing, which misleads a receiver about its location.

“Make it clear the US will not tolerate harmful jamming and spoofing outside conflict zones that risks public safety and impedes commerce,” GPSIA wrote in its recommendations.

It also pushed for the Trump administration to implement the latest “jam and spoof-resistant antennas” in areas where they are most needed.

Incorrect GPS locations and automatic switches to Iran's time zone have plagued people in the Middle East. Photo: GPSJam.org

Global conflicts have prompted an increase in GPS spoofing. It became a significant problem for smartphone users as well as shipping companies in June during the air war between Israel and Iran.

Throughout the conflict, many people in the Middle East reported smartphones automatically switching locations and time zones to Iran.

Unlike most time zones, Iran has a half-hour offset instead of the usual full hour. Iran Standard Time is three and a half hours after UTC.

It has also become an issue during the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine.

GPS jamming can be used offensively or defensively, and is often implemented by militaries to disrupt signals sent by navigation and location-based systems to gain a strategic advantage, avoid missiles or confuse the enemy.

GPSIA wrote to the US Secretary of Defence and Secretary of Transportation, calling for more federal efforts to curb GPS jamming.

The qualities that make GPS so popular, such as the technology being largely device agnostic and easy to implement in various capacities, are also what make it so vulnerable.

A basic internet search shows a plethora of available devices aimed at jamming signals, ranging in price from $130 to $2,000.

As a result of the proliferation of such devices, GPSIA is also urging Mr Trump to allow law enforcement to co-ordinate to “rapidly identify and respond to interference events and crack down on illegal sales and use of jamming devices”.

It does not take much effort to find an array of GPS jamming devices for sale online

Some technology companies have been experimenting with alternatives to GPS. SandboxAQ, for example, has developed a system that makes use of the Earth's magnetic field, similar to how birds plot paths for migration.

Meanwhile, GPSIA is hoping to convince the White House to improve the existing GPS infrastructure.

“The President’s leadership can also deter further harmful interference – actions that will benefit most critical industries that are delivering goods and services around the world and transporting passengers safely to their destinations,” Ms Dyer said.

