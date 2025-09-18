Autonomous vehicles: Why the UAE and Saudi Arabia are well positioned to implement driverless tech

Middle East countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are in a good position to begin widespread use of autonomous vehicles, an expert in driverless cars has said.

Srinivas Peeta, director of Georgia Tech's Autonomous and Connected Transportation Laboratory, told The National that it makes sense countries with a history of rapid technology adoption, strong infrastructure and relatively tranquil weather might be able to begin using autonomous vehicles faster than others.

“If you have the roads which are robust in terms of their quality and the road signage and other things are clear … they [UAE and Saudi Arabia] are well suited,” he explained during a tour of the lab, which included a room where human interactions with autonomous vehicles are tested.

His comments come right before the UAE is set to host the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, which will take place next week.

The event is billed as “the world’s leading platform for self-driving tech, future mobility, and integrated transport systems”.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi launched its first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles. The trial, taking place in Masdar City, involves vehicles that use advanced smart mobility systems and artificial intelligence that can navigate urban areas and deliver orders without human intervention.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also recently signed a preliminary agreement with Pony.ai, a Chinese autonomous driving company, to start trials of driverless vehicles in the emirate by the end of the year.

Last year, Uber announced it would begin using self-driving cars from Chinese-owned WeRide in its Abu Dhabi fleet, expanding the emirate's autonomous public transport options and boosting its sustainability push.

“It’s a terrific team, and we offer WeRides now in Abu Dhabi, and recently announced that expansion into Dubai as well,” Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said during a technology policy conference in Washington in April.

That same year, the UAE made history by organising the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), a self-driving vehicle race in which a professional race car driver faced off against fully autonomous vehicles.

As for Saudi Arabia, during a recent technology exhibition in Riyadh, Elon Musk announced that Tesla Motors would be bringing its Robotaxis to the kingdom in the not-too-distant future.

Srinivas Peeta is the director of Georgia Tech's Autonomous and Connected Transportation Laboratory

And Uber recently teamed up with Saudi-backed electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors and US robotics company Nuro with the aim of eventually launching a global robotaxi programme.

Yet for all the excitement and rapid advancements in the autonomous vehicle industry, Mr Peeta warned that several unknowns could impact the projected rapid embrace of autonomous vehicles. He pointed to the Middle East's climate.

“We always talk about weather impacting things,” he said. “In that region you can also have dust storms, which could occasionally pose challenges to the autonomous vehicles.”

He added that every country has different driving styles, such as lane discipline, that could impact the success of driverless vehicle roll-outs.

“Those things can always be challenging,” he said, adding that for all the research done in the autonomous vehicle sector, predicting every potential scenario is almost impossible.

It's worth noting, however, that Tesla has been known to bring over vehicles to the UAE to put them through the paces for “extreme heat and durability testing”.

The final potential hurdle – not unique to the Middle East, according to Mr Peeta – is public sentiment.

Georgia Tech's Autonomous and Connected Transportation Laboratory features a Ford Fusion simulator, along with a 360-degree view of a virtual environment.

In 2025, only 13 per cent of US drivers said they trust self-driving vehicles, according to polling from the American Automobile Association – a slight increase from the survey results last year that showed 9 per cent of drivers trusted the technology.

The survey also indicated that 53 per cent said that they would not choose to take a ride in autonomous vehicles, although those in the Millennial and Generation X age groups seemed more open to the idea.

With consumer fear still relatively high, Mr Peeta said in countries with stable existing transport infrastructure and road systems, driverless vehicles will win public support at a faster rate.

“Where the roads are robust and people are already following traffic rules, that's where we'll start to see autonomous vehicles become the norm,” he said.

All public perception issues aside, investments in the autonomous vehicle sector show no sign of slowing down.

Globally, the value of the global autonomous vehicle market is forecast to reach about $2.3 trillion by 2032, from about $121.7 billion in 2022, data from Precedence Research shows.

Video - How robotaxis are expanding across the US

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

Match info Manchester City 3 (Jesus 22', 50', Sterling 69')

Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 65')

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Hamilton profile Age 32 Country United Kingdom Grands Prix entered 198 Pole positions 67 Wins 57 Podiums 110 Points 2,423 World Championships 3

UAE tour of the Netherlands UAE squad: Rohan Mustafa (captain), Shaiman Anwar, Ghulam Shabber, Mohammed Qasim, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Mohammed Naveed, Amjad Javed, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Fixtures and results:

Monday, UAE won by three wickets

Wednesday, 2nd 50-over match

Thursday, 3rd 50-over match

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

Gifts exchanged King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword

Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch

Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence

Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali Price, base: Dh306,500

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Fixtures and results: Wed, Aug 29: Malaysia bt Hong Kong by 3 wickets

Oman bt Nepal by 7 wickets

UAE bt Singapore by 215 runs Thu, Aug 30: UAE v Nepal; Hong Kong v Singapore; Malaysia v Oman Sat, Sep 1: UAE v Hong Kong; Oman v Singapore; Malaysia v Nepal Sun, Sep 2: Hong Kong v Oman; Malaysia v UAE; Nepal v Singapore Tue, Sep 4: Malaysia v Singapore; UAE v Oman; Nepal v Hong Kong Thu, Sep 6: Final

Asia Cup Qualifier Final

UAE v Hong Kong Live on OSN Cricket HD. Coverage starts at 5.30am

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Afghanistan Premier League - at a glance Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Fixtures: Tue, Oct 16, 8pm: Kandahar Knights v Kabul Zwanan; Wed, Oct 17, 4pm: Balkh Legends v Nangarhar Leopards; 8pm: Kandahar Knights v Paktia Panthers; Thu, Oct 18, 4pm: Balkh Legends v Kandahar Knights; 8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers; Fri, Oct 19, 8pm: First semi-final; Sat, Oct 20, 8pm: Second semi-final; Sun, Oct 21, 8pm: final Table: 1. Balkh Legends 6 5 1 10 2. Paktia Panthers 6 4 2 8 3. Kabul Zwanan 6 3 3 6 4. Nagarhar Leopards 7 2 5 4 5. Kandahar Knights 5 1 4 2

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

England XI for second Test Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes (wk), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL