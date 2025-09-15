Abu Dhabi test drives AI-fuelled delivery vehicles to bring autonomous technology to public's doorstep

Abu Dhabi has launched the first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles, the emirate's media office said on Monday.
The trial is taking place in Masdar City and the vehicles use advanced smart mobility systems and artificial intelligence. It said the self-driving vehicles can navigate urban areas and deliver orders without human intervention.
The pilot was launched by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and marks a step towards full-scale commercial services across Abu Dhabi. It also included the issuance of the emirate’s first official licence plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle, the office said.
Footage of one of the autonomous vehicles with a licence plate showed it travelling along roads alongside cars. The move comes as part of the emirate's aim to have 25 per cent of all trips to be made using smart transport solutions by 2040.
A self-driving shuttle service that transports passengers around a 2.4km route is also being tested at Masdar City. It was announced in July. Driverless taxis have already been rolled out in other locations in the emirate.
The launch comes in collaboration with Emirati companies K2, which specialises in technology and EMX, logistics arm of 7X. The auto-delivery vehicles were developed by the K2 subsidiary Autogo.
“The pilot operation of autonomous delivery vehicles in Masdar City is a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards building a smart, sustainable transport system that supports our vision of a more innovative and efficient future,” said Dr Abdulla Al Ghfeli, acting director general of the Integrated Transport Centre.
“This project is not just a technical trial but part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen smart logistics, leverage advanced technologies to reduce emissions and congestion and improve quality of life in our cities.”
Tariq Al Wahedi, group chief executive of 7X, said the move was a milestone towards next generation smart logistics. “At 7X, and through our logistics arm EMX, we are pleased to play an active role in this transition via an integrated ecosystem that includes last-mile solutions. We remain committed to a logistics model that is faster, safer, more adaptable, and more sustainable, aligned with the UAE’s ambitions and its agenda for digital transformation and the green economy.”
The launch comes under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and in partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office.
Abu Dhabi has been exploring autonomous transport for some years. Uber and China's WeRide in December launched the Middle East's first commercial driverless mobility service in Abu Dhabi. Tests for drone parcel delivery and flying taxis have also taken place.
