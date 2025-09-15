Abu Dhabi test drives AI-fuelled delivery vehicles to bring autonomous technology to public's doorstep

Abu Dhabi has launched the first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles, the emirate's media office said on Monday.

The trial is taking place in Masdar City and the vehicles use advanced smart mobility systems and artificial intelligence. It said the self-driving vehicles can navigate urban areas and deliver orders without human intervention.

The pilot was launched by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and marks a step towards full-scale commercial services across Abu Dhabi. It also included the issuance of the emirate’s first official licence plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle, the office said.

Footage of one of the autonomous vehicles with a licence plate showed it travelling along roads alongside cars. The move comes as part of the emirate's aim to have 25 per cent of all trips to be made using smart transport solutions by 2040.

A self-driving shuttle service that transports passengers around a 2.4km route is also being tested at Masdar City. It was announced in July. Driverless taxis have already been rolled out in other locations in the emirate.

The launch comes in collaboration with Emirati companies K2, which specialises in technology and EMX, logistics arm of 7X. The auto-delivery vehicles were developed by the K2 subsidiary Autogo.

“The pilot operation of autonomous delivery vehicles in Masdar City is a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards building a smart, sustainable transport system that supports our vision of a more innovative and efficient future,” said Dr Abdulla Al Ghfeli, acting director general of the Integrated Transport Centre.

“This project is not just a technical trial but part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen smart logistics, leverage advanced technologies to reduce emissions and congestion and improve quality of life in our cities.”

Tariq Al Wahedi, group chief executive of 7X, said the move was a milestone towards next generation smart logistics. “At 7X, and through our logistics arm EMX, we are pleased to play an active role in this transition via an integrated ecosystem that includes last-mile solutions. We remain committed to a logistics model that is faster, safer, more adaptable, and more sustainable, aligned with the UAE’s ambitions and its agenda for digital transformation and the green economy.”

The launch comes under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and in partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

Abu Dhabi has been exploring autonomous transport for some years. Uber and China's WeRide in December launched the Middle East's first commercial driverless mobility service in Abu Dhabi. Tests for drone parcel delivery and flying taxis have also taken place.

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

'Nope' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jordan%20Peele%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Daniel%20Kaluuya%2C%20Keke%20Palmer%2C%20Brandon%20Perea%2C%20Steven%20Yeun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

CONFIRMED%20LINE-UP %3Cp%3EElena%20Rybakina%20(Kazakhstan)%3Cbr%3EOns%20Jabeur%20(Tunisia)%3Cbr%3EMaria%20Sakkari%20(Greece)%3Cbr%3EBarbora%20Krej%C4%8D%C3%ADkov%C3%A1%20(Czech%20Republic)%3Cbr%3EBeatriz%20Haddad%20Maia%20(Brazil)%3Cbr%3EJe%C4%BCena%20Ostapenko%20(Latvia)%3Cbr%3ELiudmila%20Samsonova%3Cbr%3EDaria%20Kasatkina%3Cbr%3EVeronika%20Kudermetova%3Cbr%3ECaroline%20Garcia%20(France)%3Cbr%3EMagda%20Linette%20(Poland)%3Cbr%3ESorana%20C%C3%AErstea%20(Romania)%3Cbr%3EAnastasia%20Potapova%3Cbr%3EAnhelina%20Kalinina%20(Ukraine)%3Cbr%3EJasmine%20Paolini%20(Italy)%3Cbr%3EEmma%20Navarro%20(USA)%3Cbr%3ELesia%20Tsurenko%20(Ukraine)%3Cbr%3EEmma%20Raducanu%20(Great%20Britain)%20%E2%80%93%20wildcard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMaly%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mo%20Ibrahim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%20International%20Financial%20Centre%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.6%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2015%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%2C%20planning%20first%20seed%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GCC-based%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Regional Qualifier Saturday results

Qatar beat Kuwait by 26 runs

Bahrain beat Maldives by six wickets

UAE beat Saudi Arabia by seven wickets Monday fixtures

Maldives v Qatar

Saudi Arabia v Kuwait

Bahrain v UAE * The top three teams progress to the Asia Qualifier

RESULT Norway 1 Spain 1

Norway: King (90 4')

Spain: Niguez (47')