First drone parcel delivery flight takes off in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has launched its first test flight for a cutting-edge drone parcel delivery service, marking a significant step forward in efforts to modernise the emirate's transport network and boost efficiency.

The test journey over Khalifa City, announced on Wednesday, involved a drone taking a package from a local post office to a designated drop zone using a secure winch-based delivery system.

Such autonomous transport methods aim to reduce costs and cut delivery times, allowing providers to reach more customers by swapping the roads for the skies.

The trial was completed under a partnership between Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio), aviation technology company LODD, and 7X, an investment holding group which includes Emirates Post and express delivery provider EMX.

Omran Malek, head of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry at Adio, said: “Adio is proud to champion the development and roll-out of cutting-edge logistics technologies that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global innovation hub.

“This pilot is a powerful example of the kind of local partnerships and forward-thinking strategies that drive long-term economic and infrastructure value for the emirate.”

The scheme came under the strategy of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council to harness advanced technology to improve logistics networks and promote smart mobility, with the support of the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Integrated Transport Centre.

Work continues to put regulations in place to support the wider commercial use of autonomous air transport services.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our airspace remains a top priority for the Integrated Transport Centre,” said Humaid Saber Al Hameli, director of the Aviation Transport Division at the Integrated Transport Centre.

“We continue to advance the regulatory frameworks necessary to support the safe and effective integration of unmanned aerial systems into Abu Dhabi’s wider transport ecosystem.”

Rashid Al Manai, chief executive of LODD, said using drones allows an operator to carry out several deliveries simultaneously.

Transport plans take flight

In December, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, launched a drone delivery service in the emirate.

Keeta Drone, a subsidiary of Chinese technology and retail company Meituan, has been awarded a licence by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) to deliver food and medicine across Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) during the first phase of the project.

Sheikh Hamdan became the first person to make an order through the platform from the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai, one of the landing points within DSO’s drone delivery network.

The drones have a height ceiling of 100 metres and a range of 3km, with a top speed of 22 metres per second. “The future of robotic technologies and self-driving systems for retail services, and knowledge-based economic applications, innovation, digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence have all become a reality in Dubai,” said Sheikh Hamdan at the time.

The sky is the limit

The UAE is pressing ahead with ambitious transport plans, including drones, driverless taxis and air taxis.

Test flights for self-flying air taxis were held in the UAE capital this month, in what was hailed by Abu Dhabi Media Office as a “pivotal step towards integrating urban air mobility into everyday life”.

The flights were organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and ADIO, in collaboration with Chinese drone manufacturer EHang and FinTech group Multi Level Group.

In March, US air taxi company Archer Aviation said it was working towards launching a fleet of flying taxis before the end of the year, viewing the Gulf as the perfect launch pad to demonstrate its vehicles to the rest of the world.

Abu Dhabi Aviation confirmed at the time that an agreement was made to introduce the first fleet of Archer's Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft this year.

