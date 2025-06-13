Test flights for flying taxis take place in Abu Dhabi

The prospect of hailing a self-flying air taxi in Abu Dhabi has taken a step closer to reality after test flights took place in the UAE capital.
This trial was a "pivotal step towards integrating urban air mobility into everyday life", Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Friday.
The flights were organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and Abu Dhabi Investment Office, in collaboration with Chinese drone manufacturer EHang and FinTech group Multi Level Group.
The National had previously reported how Ehang had reached an agreement with UAE-based Monarch Airplane Manufacturing to set up an aircraft production plant in Abu Dhabi.
Badr Al Olama, ADIO director general, said: "We’re turning future mobility into tangible nation building. With EHang and MLG, we are proving that urban air taxis will be a part of everyday life, here in Abu Dhabi and around the world.
"This is how we diversify our economy, cultivate homegrown capabilities and make the emirate a global leader in next-generation transport.”
The test flights were held to assess the performance of the air taxis and how they handle certain conditions, including performance in Abu Dhabi’s hot weather, alongside airspace co-ordination, route planning and vertiport operations.
"It reinforces our shared vision to lead the autonomous aerial mobility sector from the UAE to Africa and the Middle East," said Mohamed Salah, chief executive of Advanced Mobility Hub, a subsidiary of MLG. "This co-operation is a key pillar in positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for future transportation technologies.
"This achievement represents a major step toward the commercialisation and widespread adoption of low-altitude passenger aviation services.”
The test flights are the latest step towards Abu Dhabi introducing flying taxis to the public.
In March, US air taxi company Archer Aviation said it was working towards launching a fleet of flying taxis before the end of the year, viewing the Gulf as the perfect launch pad to demonstrate its vehicles to the rest of the world.
Abu Dhabi Aviation confirmed at the time an agreement was made to introduce the first fleet of Archer's Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft this year.
