UAE approves hybrid heliport plan as air taxis prepare for lift-off

Abu Dhabi's ambitious drive to launch <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/27/abu-dhabis-flying-taxis-are-closer-to-taking-off-this-year/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/27/abu-dhabis-flying-taxis-are-closer-to-taking-off-this-year/">flying taxis</a> into the skies by next year has moved closer to lift-off after plans for the country's first hybrid heliport in the capital were approved. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday announced it had granted a Design Acceptance for the heliport at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port. The heliport will be able to accommodate both traditional helicopters and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, such as US-based <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/25/air-taxi-company-set-for-2025-abu-dhabi-launch-aims-to-be-uber-of-the-skies/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/25/air-taxi-company-set-for-2025-abu-dhabi-launch-aims-to-be-uber-of-the-skies/">Archer Aviation's</a> Midnight flying taxi. It has been developed in a strategic partnership between AD Ports Group, Falcon Aviation Services and Archer Aviation, marking a key step forward in the emirate's efforts to provide sustainable air transport. The site was chosen due to the prime location at Zayed Port, which welcomes more than 650,000 visitors each year and is intended to be a gateway to the emirate's top attractions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Saadiyat Cultural District. “This milestone is not just about infrastructure – it reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to innovation and global leadership in advanced air mobility,” said Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the GCAA. “Through our close collaboration with Archer, AD Ports Group, and Falcon Aviation Services, we are enabling a future where sustainable, high-tech air transport becomes a core part of our urban landscape. This approval represents a new era for civil aviation, driven by partnership and vision.” The GCAA has finalised a regulatory framework to govern the safe and efficient use of rapidly-evolving air transport services, which is due to be published by July. “Leveraging existing aviation assets is a cornerstone of our launch strategy,” said Adam Goldstein, chief executive and co-founder of Archer. “It allows us to move both quickly and safely – getting critical infrastructure ready ahead of our planned commercial air taxi launch.” The hybrid heliport will serve as a key launch point for Abu Dhabi air taxi services, with plans for roll-out by 2026. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/27/abu-dhabis-flying-taxis-are-closer-to-taking-off-this-year/" target="_blank" rel="">Archer Aviation</a> has identified the Corniche, Saadiyat Island and some areas of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/25/air-taxi-company-set-for-2025-abu-dhabi-launch-aims-to-be-uber-of-the-skies/" target="_blank" rel="">Abu Dhabi</a> city as among the most promising places in which to run its electric air taxi service. Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer at Archer Aviation, told <i>The National </i>this month that a network would be revealed in “the near future”. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office is working with the company to make the capital its first international launch site, with plans to establish its first international headquarters and manufacturing plant in the city. Mr Goel said that Archer would start commercial operations with “less than five” air taxis, each with a capacity of four passengers, plus the pilot, which can fly a distance exceeding 161km at a maximum speed of 241kph. “We want to make sure that everything is working properly, everybody has a good customer experience and from there, we'll scale as much as the demand can accommodate,” he said. Archer Aviation will be carrying out rigorous testing to ensure the vehicles are safe and reliable for service before commercial operations begin. Mr Goel said it is bringing the first Midnight eVTOL to Abu Dhabi this summer, which will then undergo test flights.