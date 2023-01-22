New roads open at Dubai Silicon Oasis to ease traffic flow

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has opened new roads and bridges to enable the smoother flow of traffic in the Silicon Oasis district.

The Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Improvement Project includes the addition of a 3km road from the intersection with the Dubai-Al Ain Road to the Academic City roundabout.

The RTA also opened two 120-metre bridges, which have four lanes in each direction, at the intersection of Silicon Oasis.

These improvements will raise the traffic capacity to 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

Silicon Oasis has more than 25 universities and colleges, with a student population of 27,500.

.@rta_dubai opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Improvement Project extending 3km from the intersection with the Dubai-Al Ain Road up to the Academic City Roundabout.RTA also opens two 120-metre bridges at the intersection of @dsoafz,comprised 4 lanes in each direction pic.twitter.com/6FhuHf0UCF — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2023

“The project is part of RTA’s master plan to improve roads, bridges, crossings and tunnels to accommodate the growing traffic volumes and ease mobility across the emirate,” said Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director general.

In the future, RTA plans to improve Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street from Academic City to the junction with Al Awir Street.

The project also includes introducing traffic signals at the junction under the two bridges that serve 20 lanes in all directions with a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour to ensure smooth traffic flow to Dubai Silicon Oasis and Zayed University.