The rise of GPS jamming - and why you may not be where your smartphone says you are

As tension between Iran and Israel reached a crescendo last week, people in countries throughout the Middle East reported their smartphones had changed time zones to that of Iran.
Several people also noted that apps such as Snapchat and Instagram had changed their locations to Iran.
Although impossible to prove, it is probably the result of Global Positioning Satellite jamming, also known as GPS spoofing.
This is often used for defence and planning purposes, with opposing militaries or groups trying to disrupt signals sent by navigation and location-based systems to gain a strategic advantage.
Iran and Israel have used GPS jamming in the past, and they or proxy groups could be to blame for the jamming. But with so many different entities trying to exert influence in the region at any given time, particularly in the latest conflict, it's almost impossible to figure out who was doing it this time.
While the conflict appears to have ended with a US-orchestrated ceasefire, users are still reporting problems. And it is not just smartphone users who have noticed the glitch.
According to maritime insights and data provider Windward, “approximately 970 ships per day have experienced Global Positioning Satellite jamming in the Arabian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz” since Israel first attacked Iran about two weeks ago.
In the shipping sector, the interruption of GPS data can mean costly delays that add up quickly.
The International Air Transport Association and EU Aviation Safety Agency have sought in recent months to address the problem as it continues to occur around the world.
But SandboxAQ, which works at the junction of quantum technology and artificial intelligence, says that GPS jamming shows no sign of slowing down.
“We’ve seen that as the geopolitical climate has evolved, the prevalence and severity of GPS interference has ramped massively," said Luca Ferrara, a manager for SandboxAQ's navigation business unit.
"This has gone from a niche issue to a global one, and we’ve seen a commensurate increase in interest in our AQNav solution as a result."
SandboxAQ's proprietary system provides an "unjammable" and "terrain agnostic" solution to the problem, the company says.
Mr Ferrara said that the recent GPS jamming incidents in the Middle East, along with similar spoofing incidents affecting ships and aviation around the world, have piqued interest in his company's product.
"We are accelerating our product introduction into the market to meet this urgent need," he told The National.
Jack Hidary, chief executive at SandboxAQ, said that the increasingly prevalent problem of GPS jamming is of great concern in the context of civilian air travel safety, national security and overall defence.
"Jamming is used as a weapon and as a tool to dominate airspace and dominate region and hegemony," he told The National.
Mr Hidary said sometimes militaries will go as far as spoofing their own GPS, known as defensive jamming, as a way to confuse and possibly redirect incoming missiles.
Offensive jamming, he said, involves spoofing other GPS systems to make it more difficult for countries or groups to position airplanes and drones.
Mr Hidary said that GPS spoofing is mostly taking place in areas of Ukraine, Russia, the Arabian Gulf and the Indo-Pacific.
He said the very things that make GPS so easily adopted across technology devices are the same things that make it so brittle and susceptible to jamming.
"A high school student with the right tool can block or jam a GPS," he said.
Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analysis at the Kpler data firm, said there may be several entities trying to spoof the GPS navigation systems and that their motives could differ.
"Maybe it was the Iranians to make the passage around the Strait of Hormuz less safe, and in turn freight costs would increase and it would have another bullish impact on oil prices," he said during a panel discussion hosted by the Washington Institute.
"Maybe it was the ship operators themselves because they didn’t want their location to be seen by Iran, thinking they could get attacked." He noted that GPS spoofing could also cause ships to crash.
Regardless of who is doing the GPS jamming, the inconveniences stemming from it are starting to add up.
A Bahrain Reddit thread shows ample curiosity about the sudden appearance of Iran's time zone on smartphones.
"I left the house a lot earlier than needed to this morning 'cause my phone time was wrong," wrote one user.
"A friend's vehicle tracking system was showing his Bahrain truck on the west coast of Iran," said another Reddit user.
On Facebook, there are also posts from smartphone users in the UAE pointing out the problem, along with speculation as to what the cause might be.
"Tropospheric ducting, usually during temperature inversions, can cause a cell signal to bounce hundreds of miles further than normal, and since you are in a tall building, there are no obstructions between you and Iran. It's totally possible," wrote a user in the Abu Dhabi Expats group.
Another user dropped a link to GPSJam.org, which shows the parts of the world that are experiencing the most discrepancies with GPS data on smartphones and other devices.
While the consequences from GPS spoofing for average smartphone users pale in comparison to the shipping or aviation industry, Mr Hidary said those problems are vast and need to be addressed.
"We all use the same airspace," he said. "We all depend on reliable transportation, either for ourselves travelling and/or for cargo to come in, and inherently we're all dependent on a strong navigation system to make that happen."
F1 The Movie
Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Rating: 4/5
HAJJAN
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Results
2.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m
Winner Lamia, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel.
3pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m
Winner Jap Al Afreet, Elione Chaves, Irfan Ellahi.
3.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m
Winner MH Tawag, Bernardo Pinheiro, Elise Jeanne.
4pm Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 2,000m
Winner Skygazer, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.
4.30pm The Ruler of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh250,000 1,700m
Winner AF Kal Noor, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel.
5pm Sharjah Marathon (PA) Dh70,000 2,700m
Winner RB Grynade, Bernardo Pinheiro, Eric Lemartinel.
The years Ramadan fell in May
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
UAE squad
Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
'The Batman'
Stars:Robert Pattinson
Director:Matt Reeves
Rating: 5/5
How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6?
- Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032
- Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905
- Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560
- Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728
- Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488
- The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170
- Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269
*Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year
The five pillars of Islam
1. Fasting
2. Prayer
3. Hajj
4. Shahada
5. Zakat
AndhaDhun
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan
Rating: 3.5/5
more from Janine di Giovanni
Off-roading in the UAE: How to checklist
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Score
Third Test, Day 2
New Zealand 274
Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov)
Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
Some of Darwish's last words
"They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008
His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.
Omar Yabroudi's factfile
Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah
Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University
2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship
2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy
2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment
2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment
2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager
Company%20Profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Astra%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdallah%20Abu%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20technology%20investment%20and%20development%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
ELIO
Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett
Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina
Rating: 4/5
Zayed Sustainability Prize