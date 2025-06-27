The rise of GPS jamming - and why you may not be where your smartphone says you are

As tension between Iran and Israel reached a crescendo last week, people in countries throughout the Middle East reported their smartphones had changed time zones to that of Iran.

Several people also noted that apps such as Snapchat and Instagram had changed their locations to Iran.

Although impossible to prove, it is probably the result of Global Positioning Satellite jamming, also known as GPS spoofing.

This is often used for defence and planning purposes, with opposing militaries or groups trying to disrupt signals sent by navigation and location-based systems to gain a strategic advantage.

Some smartphone users in Bahrain and the UAE have reported their phones suddenly indicate they are in Tehran. Photo: Gia Chaudry

Iran and Israel have used GPS jamming in the past, and they or proxy groups could be to blame for the jamming. But with so many different entities trying to exert influence in the region at any given time, particularly in the latest conflict, it's almost impossible to figure out who was doing it this time.

While the conflict appears to have ended with a US-orchestrated ceasefire, users are still reporting problems. And it is not just smartphone users who have noticed the glitch.

According to maritime insights and data provider Windward, “approximately 970 ships per day have experienced Global Positioning Satellite jamming in the Arabian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz” since Israel first attacked Iran about two weeks ago.

In the shipping sector, the interruption of GPS data can mean costly delays that add up quickly.

The International Air Transport Association and EU Aviation Safety Agency have sought in recent months to address the problem as it continues to occur around the world.

Some smartphones in the UAE have incorrectly had time zones and GPS systems switch to Iran. Photo: Arthur Eddyson

But SandboxAQ, which works at the junction of quantum technology and artificial intelligence, says that GPS jamming shows no sign of slowing down.

“We’ve seen that as the geopolitical climate has evolved, the prevalence and severity of GPS interference has ramped massively," said Luca Ferrara, a manager for SandboxAQ's navigation business unit.

"This has gone from a niche issue to a global one, and we’ve seen a commensurate increase in interest in our AQNav solution as a result."

SandboxAQ's proprietary system provides an "unjammable" and "terrain agnostic" solution to the problem, the company says.

Mr Ferrara said that the recent GPS jamming incidents in the Middle East, along with similar spoofing incidents affecting ships and aviation around the world, have piqued interest in his company's product.

"We are accelerating our product introduction into the market to meet this urgent need," he told The National.

Jack Hidary, chief executive at SandboxAQ, said that the increasingly prevalent problem of GPS jamming is of great concern in the context of civilian air travel safety, national security and overall defence.

Jack Hidary, chief executive of SandboxAQ. Antonie Robertson / The National

"Jamming is used as a weapon and as a tool to dominate airspace and dominate region and hegemony," he told The National.

Mr Hidary said sometimes militaries will go as far as spoofing their own GPS, known as defensive jamming, as a way to confuse and possibly redirect incoming missiles.

Offensive jamming, he said, involves spoofing other GPS systems to make it more difficult for countries or groups to position airplanes and drones.

Mr Hidary said that GPS spoofing is mostly taking place in areas of Ukraine, Russia, the Arabian Gulf and the Indo-Pacific.

He said the very things that make GPS so easily adopted across technology devices are the same things that make it so brittle and susceptible to jamming.

"A high school student with the right tool can block or jam a GPS," he said.

Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analysis at the Kpler data firm, said there may be several entities trying to spoof the GPS navigation systems and that their motives could differ.

"Maybe it was the Iranians to make the passage around the Strait of Hormuz less safe, and in turn freight costs would increase and it would have another bullish impact on oil prices," he said during a panel discussion hosted by the Washington Institute.

"Maybe it was the ship operators themselves because they didn’t want their location to be seen by Iran, thinking they could get attacked." He noted that GPS spoofing could also cause ships to crash.

Regardless of who is doing the GPS jamming, the inconveniences stemming from it are starting to add up.

A Bahrain Reddit thread shows ample curiosity about the sudden appearance of Iran's time zone on smartphones.

"I left the house a lot earlier than needed to this morning 'cause my phone time was wrong," wrote one user.

"A friend's vehicle tracking system was showing his Bahrain truck on the west coast of Iran," said another Reddit user.

On Facebook, there are also posts from smartphone users in the UAE pointing out the problem, along with speculation as to what the cause might be.

"Tropospheric ducting, usually during temperature inversions, can cause a cell signal to bounce hundreds of miles further than normal, and since you are in a tall building, there are no obstructions between you and Iran. It's totally possible," wrote a user in the Abu Dhabi Expats group.

Another user dropped a link to GPSJam.org, which shows the parts of the world that are experiencing the most discrepancies with GPS data on smartphones and other devices.

According to Windward Maritime, GPS jamming saw ships shown to be on land in Iran as they crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Windward Maritime AI Platform

While the consequences from GPS spoofing for average smartphone users pale in comparison to the shipping or aviation industry, Mr Hidary said those problems are vast and need to be addressed.

"We all use the same airspace," he said. "We all depend on reliable transportation, either for ourselves travelling and/or for cargo to come in, and inherently we're all dependent on a strong navigation system to make that happen."

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

HAJJAN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 2.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner Lamia, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 3pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner Jap Al Afreet, Elione Chaves, Irfan Ellahi. 3.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner MH Tawag, Bernardo Pinheiro, Elise Jeanne. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner Skygazer, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 4.30pm The Ruler of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh250,000 1,700m Winner AF Kal Noor, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 5pm Sharjah Marathon (PA) Dh70,000 2,700m Winner RB Grynade, Bernardo Pinheiro, Eric Lemartinel.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

UAE squad Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.

'The Batman' Stars:Robert Pattinson Director:Matt Reeves Rating: 5/5

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Astra%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdallah%20Abu%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20technology%20investment%20and%20development%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A