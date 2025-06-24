Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire in effect after Iranian missile barrage

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning announced that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was in place.

“The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it,” he wrote on his Truth Social account.

The announcement came after Iran fired six barrages of missiles into Israel, killing at least four people in Beersheba.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to Mr Trump's proposal, saying Israel had achieved its objectives.

“In addition, the Israeli military achieved full air control over Tehran's skies, inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets,” the statement added.

“In the past 24 hours, the [military] has also struck hard at government targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminating hundreds of Basij operatives - the terrorist regime's repression mechanism - and eliminating another senior nuclear scientist.”

The assessment comes two days after Mr Netanyahu hinted at Israel being close to accepting an end to the fighting given that it was close to achieving all objectives and did not want war of attrition.

Tehran said waves of missiles were launched at Israel on Tuesday morning but shortly afterwards state TV announced that the ceasefire had begun. Iranian state television announced the ceasefire in a graphic on screen, not immediately acknowledging the latest missile barrage fired at Israel.

Iran's Irib broadcaster posted on Telegram that a fifth wave of missiles was headed towards Israel around the time of Mr Trump's deadline. Israel's army reported a sixth wave in the morning.

Four people were killed in Israel and at least 20 others injured, Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

Explosions seen in sky over Doha amid Iranian attack

Mr Trump had earlier announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire”. It came soon after Tehran launched a limited missile attack on Monday night on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

Israel has not acknowledged the US president's ceasefire announcement, but a post by Mr Trump on his Truth Social platform said the cessation would bring an “official end” to the war.

There were no reports of Israeli strikes on Iran after 4am local time, although heavy strikes hit Iranian cities before then. Israel in other conflicts has stepped up its attacks just before ceasefires took effect.

Earlier Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X that “as of now, there is no ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations”.

“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he added. “The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later."

Iran's attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday night left no casualties, Mr Trump said. He claimed Washington had been warned by Iran and dismissed the attack as “very weak”.

But Doha condemned the strike as “a flagrant violation” of its sovereignty, airspace and international law. It said it intercepted all but one missile, though it was not clear if that missile caused any damage.

Iran called it “a mighty and successful response” to “America’s aggression”.

