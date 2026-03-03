AI videos about Iran war could lead to users being suspended from X

After much criticism amid a proliferation of AI-generated videos depicting missile strikes across the Middle East, X has said users trying to pass such content off as real could face suspension from the platform.

X's head of products, Nikita Bier said the changes would apply mainly to the social media platform's creator revenue-sharing programme, which allows for eligible people to earn money from posts.

“During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information,” Mr Bier wrote.

“With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people.”

Mr Bier said X users who create and share “AI-generated videos of an armed conflict – without adding a disclosure that it was made with AI”, would face suspension from the revenue sharing programme for 90 days.

A second offence could result in permanent suspension from Elon Musk's social media platform.

“We will continue to refine our policies and product to ensure X can be trusted during these critical moments,” he said.

On Saturday, Israel and the US began a bombing campaign against Iran, leading Tehran to fire missiles into neighbouring countries with US military bases.

Although many social media platforms have been flooded with AI-generated video about the war in Iran, X has previously taken a casual approach to such content, resulting in controversies and revisions to policies.

This is not the first problem X has had with Iran-related news. It was accused of a “disturbing display of developer activism" when it changed the Iran flag emoji to depict the country's pre-Islamic Revolution flag, featuring a lion.

AI apps and tools such as OpenAI's Sora have also become plentiful over the past year, providing users with simple ways to create realistic videos from just a few lines of AI prompts.

The apps have generated controversy and concern from privacy rights activists, copyright holders and regulators around the world to try to blunt the impact of such content.