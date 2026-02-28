Three IRGC members from former president Ahmadinejad's security team killed in Tehran attack

Three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who belonged to the security team of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad have been killed in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, a source told The National.

The killings took place when a building in the Iranian capital used by the former president's security team was hit on Saturday morning, the source said. All former Iranian presidents are given a security detail from a unit within the IRGC, the country's most powerful military force.

The source denied reports circulating on social media that the building, in Tehran's north-eastern Narmak district, was Mr Ahmadinejad's residence. But he confirmed footage circulating on social media showing the site. It was unclear whether the attack was carried out by the US or Israeli military.

Two videos show burning debris of a building and the sound of sirens can be heard in the background.

At least two pupils at a nearby school were also killed in the strike, the source said. Saturday is a weekday in Iran.

Reuters also confirmed the location of the videos as Tehran from the buildings, numbered sign, road layout and curb, which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to verify the exact time when the videos were filmed.

The strike came as the US and Israel launched widespread strikes on Iran on Saturday, prompting retaliatory strikes on US interests across the Middle East.

In other verified videos circulating on social media, some Iranians could be heard whooping and cheering as booms rang out overhead.

Some Iranians have called for foreign military intervention to oust the country's leadership, which has ruled since a revolution in 1979 ousted the former monarchy. At least 7,000 Iranians were killed in a crackdown on anti-government protests last month, held amid widespread grievances over dire economic conditions and strict curbs on social and political freedoms.

Many Iranians know the US and Israel possess significant military power and have the ability to inflict major damage on their country.

Iranian authorities have not yet confirmed that any senior IRGC or political figures were killed in the attacks. As he launched the strikes, US President Donald Trump urged members of the IRGC to lay down their weapons or face death. He also called on Iranians to "take over your government".

It was hard to reach Iranians inside the country on Saturday morning, as online access observers reported widespread cuts to the internet.

The mood in Tehran is "quite grey" and "complex", said the source, who was able to get online. "I am not hearing cars and humans. In the morning and until noon, you could hear people's voices."

Another resident of Iran told The National that "the confrontation is getting more intense".

Javad Heirannia, a Tehran-based political analyst, spoke to The National in the hours before the strikes began and said Iran's strategy was based on making a war as costly as possible for the US by targeting, not only military but also commercial targets across the Middle East, in retaliation.

"It will not allow a war to happen such that the existence of its political system is threatened," he said. "And that’s why it is introducing non-military targets – whether in Israel or Trump’s commercial and business centres in the region. With the threats against commercial centres, it wants to make the cost of war higher for the US."

But any war will also be costly for Tehran, he said, pointing to the huge cost after the 12-day conflict last summer, which required Iran to rebuild ballistic missile and nuclear sites. A war could also prompt greater internal instability. "A new war could cause prices to rise a lot higher, it could prompt new protests and make the situation even more complex than before for Iran," he added.

Iranian state media reported that authorities were making arrangements to evacuate people from their homes, but said citizens should not fear shortages of basic goods, fuel and medicine.

"The government, having understood the serious conditions of the country for a long time, has thought of all the necessary measures and the people should not worry about any shortages or shortcomings," state media reporting, quoting a government notice. It said schools and universities would be closed until further notice "for the well-being of the people".

Basic goods, fuel and medicine are abundant in the country, while 24-hour medical centres and some 24-hour pharmacies are to continue to operate, it said.

Banks are also to continue to provide services. Arrangements have also been made for the movement of people, it added, with the authorities calling for the public to be calm and patient.