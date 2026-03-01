Supermarkets 'well stocked' as UAE public advised against panic buying

Warnings against panic buying and the stripping of supermarket shelves have been issued as queues continue to build at shops across the UAE.

Government ministers said the Emirates is well placed to deal with supply chain pressure resulting from Iranian attacks that continued overnight into Sunday.

Despite residents being urged to stay at home and remain under cover, people continued to flood supermarkets to stockpile essentials.

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, called for calm and said the UAE held a comprehensive stock of goods, sufficient for long and reassuring periods of time.

“We call on the public to remain calm and not to be swayed by any fears, or to engage in excessive buying or stockpiling of goods,” he told state news agency Wam.

“The country’s markets are full of various goods, merchandise and products that consumers need. The stock is available in high and secure strategic reserves, and emergency and response plans are ready to ensure continuity in all circumstances.

“The state’s strategic stock is strong, secure and sufficient for long and reassuring periods.”

Stock quantities monitored

Some UAE supermarket shelves emptied quickly after Iranian strikes but the government has reassured the public that these will be restocked fully. The National Info

The ministry said it is closely monitoring inventory at suppliers and retail outlets to ensure the continued availability of basic commodities and to prevent shortages.

Major UAE retailers confirmed their supply operations remain stable, with no disruption to imports, warehousing or product availability.

While conditions could change in the coming days, the ministry said it maintains daily communication with suppliers, distributors and retailers to track inventory levels and ensure adequate supplies of each commodity.

The UAE has a broad and flexible network of trade partnerships and alternative markets, as well as advanced infrastructure and integrated sea, air and land logistics routes.

As a regional hub for distribution and storage, Jebel Ali Port is a critical entry point for goods into Dubai and the wider UAE.

It is understood the port area was struck by missile debris on Saturday night, although it is not clear how that could impact supply chain logistics.

Panic buying

While supermarkets said supplies remain sufficient, panic buying has created pressure at some stores, with shelves temporarily emptied.

A Spinneys representative said: “We want to let our customers know that we are continuing to operate our stores as per normal and our focus is on serving them during the current situation.

“While our supply chain remains in a robust position and we have contingencies in place, customers can also help by buying only what they need, and not resorting to stock piling.”