UAE safer and better run than many areas of Europe, says Musk

The UAE is "safer and better run than many areas of Europe", billionaire Elon Musk said as the country defends itself against attacks by the Iranian regime.

The world's richest man gave recognition in an exchange with tech boss Pavel Durov, who runs the messaging network Telegram from his home in Dubai.

Russian-born Mr Durov travelled abroad last week and said he couldn't wait to be back home in the Emirates. Airspace across the Gulf is closed as the US and Israel exchange rocket fire. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Manama are among the heavily-populated cities to be targeted by Tehran.

"Unfortunately, I had to leave Dubai for Europe a week ago — so I’m not only missing the free fireworks from Iran, but also exposing myself to greater risk," Mr Durov said on X.

"Given Europe’s crime rates, Dubai is statistically safer even with missiles flying. Can’t wait to be back."

Mr Musk, with his 235 million followers, responded: "No country is perfect, but Dubai and UAE broadly are objectively safer and better run than many areas of Europe."

The exchange sparked a flurry of comments and solidarity, including from Emiratis.

"UAE delivers on security, infrastructure, quality of life in ways many western cities simply don’t," said Majed Al Ansari.

Obaid Al Salami added: "Thank you both for your kind words and for your feelings toward Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

"Your words are absolutely on point. I live in Abu Dhabi, life here is completely normal, and we take pride in watching our air defence systems doing their job professionally."

Elon Musk is a frequent visitor to the Emirates and last month cemented a deal with the Dubai government to build a version of the Las Vegas Loop underneath central Dubai.