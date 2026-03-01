UAE airlines extend flight suspensions until Monday amid waves of Iranian missile strikes

UAE airlines extended flight suspensions until Monday afternoon, as Tehran's retaliatory attacks on Arab Nations following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran continue to disrupt aviation operations across the Gulf and wider Middle East.

The latest measures follow developments that began on Saturday, when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, prompting Tehran to retaliate and forcing several countries in the region to temporarily close their airspace.

The resulting restrictions have sent shock waves through global aviation operations, particularly affecting key transit hubs Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

On Saturday and Sunday, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, and Air Arabia announced temporary halts to operations at their respective hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, citing precautionary safety measures in response to airspace closures.

Emirates confirmed that all flights to and from Dubai International Airport were suspended until at least 15:00 UAE time on Monday, March 2

“We urge all customers to check flight status before proceeding to the airport,” the airline said in a post on X, adding that affected passengers have 20 days from the original date of travel to rebook without penalty.

The carrier also reiterated that customers may request refunds and should monitor official channels for further updates.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways similarly halted departures from Zayed International Airport, suspending services until 02:00 local time on Monday, and advising travellers to stay informed as conditions evolve. The airline said it continues to assess the situation in co-ordination with authorities.

Sharjah-based budget carrier Air Arabia also announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from the UAE, emphasising that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its priority. The airline said operations would resume once airspace restrictions are lifted and conditions stabilise.

A representative for Flydubai confirmed that the airline has “temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 15:00 (UAE time) on Monday March 2, 2026.”

“This is a developing situation, which we are monitoring closely, while working with the relevant authorities to adjust our flight schedule accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

Most significant pause

The suspensions represent one of the most significant co-ordinated pauses in UAE commercial aviation since the Covid-19 pandemic, underlining the vulnerability of international air travel to geopolitical escalation.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi rank among the world’s busiest transit hubs, handling tens of thousands of passengers daily and together serving more than 250 destinations.

On Saturday, two people were killed in Abu Dhabi, and seven were wounded in a drone attack on Zayed International Airport, said officials.

In Dubai, four people were injured in an incident at the Dubai International Airport.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced a temporary suspension of operation of drones and light sports aircraft within UAE airspace.

Pro-Iranian militia group, Saraya Awliya Al Dam, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Erbil International Airport on Sunday morning, where it said it targeted a US base.

Industry analysts say the closure of air corridors over parts of the Gulf, Iraq and Iran has forced airlines to reroute aircraft on longer trajectories, increasing fuel costs and journey times while prompting precautionary cancellations.