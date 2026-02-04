Coronavirus: UAE and South Korea discuss ways to tackle spread of Covid-19

Finding a way to defeat coronavirus was the forefront of discussions between UAE and South Korean officials, during a meeting to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Monday, a letter to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was presented to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, by Kim Gunn, South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, on behalf of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during a meeting at the ministry headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Officials discussed a range of local and international issues with a special emphasis on Covid-19 and the efforts of both countries to contain the pandemic.

Both sides stressed the importance of co-operation in terms of sharing data and exchanging methods being explored to help tackle coronavirus.

Bilateral relations were also discussed with a view to enhance the economic partnership between the two nations, reported state news agency Wam.

Others areas that were reviewed included health, agriculture, food security, trade and investment.

“Emirati-Korean relations are a role model to be followed and have the support of the leadership of both countries,” said Sheikh Abdullah.

The UAE foreign minister pointed to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi as an example of how the two countries were working hand in hand.

The Korean Electric Power Corporation was chosen as the main contractor for the plant in 2009.

“The special strategic partnership in the peaceful nuclear energy sector is a model for constructive co-operation between countries,” said Sheikh Abdullah.

“Especially because the peaceful nuclear energy sector has become an economic, scientific and social engine.”

Mr Kim said he valued the “constructive co-operation” between the countries.

Diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1980, with the UAE embassy in Seoul opening soon after.

In 2001, Sheikh Zayed met with then South Korean Prime Minister Lee Han-Dong in Abu Dhabi.