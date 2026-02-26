Flydubai bullish on travel demand this year despite dip in 2025 post-tax profit

Flydubai expects a strong performance in 2026 as travel demand remains high, despite the airline recording a 13.6 per cent drop in its post-tax profit last year as it invested heavily in the business.

The Dubai-based carrier's annual profit after tax declined to Dh1.9 billion ($531 million) in 2025, from Dh2.2 billion the previous year, after it invested in product upgrades, flight training and AI-driven technologies.

Total revenue rose 6 per cent year-on-year to a record Dh13.6 billion, as the airline carried a record 15.7 million passengers across its network of 140 destinations, flydubai said on Thursday. That was up from 15.4 million passengers carried in 2024.

"Reporting its fifth consecutive year of strong profitability is a clear testament to flydubai’s disciplined strategy and operational resilience," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates and chairman of flydubai.

Flydubai's financial performance underscored its continued ability to deal with geopolitical and industry-wide challenges, its chief executive said Ghaith Al Ghaith.

"We successfully navigated ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, continued supply chain constraints and rising maintenance costs, while maintaining operational efficiency and commercial momentum," Mr Al Ghaith said.

Flydubai has been investing in premium products and services to expand beyond the low-cost business model it established when it began in June 2009. Last year, the airline unveiled its business class lounge at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

The airline said it recorded sustained demand for both business and leisure travel across its network last year, particularly for its premium offering.

Demand for business-class seats was especially strong, with uptake increasing by 19 per cent compared to 2024, it said.

"By connecting the city to more than 100 underserved markets, flydubai has contributed to attracting more visitors and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a gateway for trade, tourism and opportunity," Sheikh Ahmed said.

The airline continued to expand operations to meet increasing travel demand to and from the UAE, operating 126,604 flights during 2025 – the second-highest number of flights serving the country.

Overall network capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, increased by 6 per cent, while passenger traffic – measured by Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKM) – rose 6 per cent. Meanwhile, passenger yields improving 3 per cent compared to 2024.

Flydubai took delivery of 12 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, expanding its fleet to 97 jets last year.

To support this growth, the airline increased its workforce by 11 per cent, bringing its total number of employees to 6,763.

Fuel costs accounted for 25 per cent of the airline's total operating expenses, compared to 28 per cent last year.

2026 outlook

The airline provided a bullish forecast for the year.

"As we look ahead to 2026, demand for travel remains healthy despite ongoing challenges," Mr Al Ghaith said. "The fundamentals of our business are strong, and we are well-positioned to meet this sustained appetite for both leisure and business travel across our network."

The airline will open its new Aircraft Maintenance Centre at Dubai South, were construction is set to be completed in the last quarter of 2026.

"The multimillion-dollar facility will ensure an increased level of control and a faster maintenance turnaround for the carrier’s growing fleet," Mr Al Ghaith said.

The airline will take delivery of 12 aircraft in 2026, "subject to manufacturer schedules".

Of these, seven will be Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, increasing the airline's Business Class capacity, and five will be Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

"We will also add frequencies across selected routes and continue to evaluate new growth opportunities, including the launch of Bangkok later this year, which will mark an important gateway into Southeast Asia," Mr Ghaith said.

At the Dubai Airshow in November last year, the airline placed aircraft orders including 150 Airbus A321 Neos and 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.