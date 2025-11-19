Flydubai signs $13 billion initial deal for 75 Boeing 737 Max planes

Flydubai has signed an initial agreement with Boeing for 75 of its 737 Max narrow-bodies worth a total of $13 billion. It came a day after the airline placed an order with Airbus for the first time in its history.
The signing also includes options for 75 more aircraft, the airline said at the Dubai Airshow.
“Looking ahead, proactive fleet planning is essential to ensuring we are well-placed to meet the rising demand for travel, a demand we are confident will continue to grow,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of flydubai, said.
“Reliable aircraft availability and timely deliveries are vital to the ongoing growth of our industry, and this agreement ensures we remain well-positioned for future growth, adding to the fleet as well as replacing current aircraft.”
The signing comes a day after flydubai purchased the longer-range single aisle A321 Neo planes from rival European plane maker Airbus. On Tuesday, flydubai signed an initial pact for 150 Airbus A321 Neo single-aisle planes, in a departure for the previously all-Boeing operator.
