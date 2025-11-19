Electric air taxis set to replace seaplanes at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea resorts from next year

Electric air taxis are expected to replace seaplanes carrying tourists to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea resorts from next year.

US-based Archer Aviation will start operating its Midnight electric air taxis to fly passengers to Red Sea Global resorts, its chief commercial officer has said.

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company signed a three-party agreement on Wednesday at the Dubai Airshow with the Public Investment Fund’s The Helicopter Company (THC) and Red Sea Global, the developer of luxury resorts on the kingdom’s west coast.

“This is going to be the very first agreement THC signs in this space, and it’s a really big deal for us,” Nikhil Goel told The National. “It unlocks our ability to begin deploying early aircraft at the Red Sea and launch the region’s first eVTOL testing site.”

The goal is to start flying to the Red Sea resorts “next year”, Mr Goel said. “[We will start flying] as soon as we are ready. The activities have already started. We have been working with [Red Sea Global chief executive] John Pagano’s team for quite some time.”

Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer at Archer Aviation, at the Dubai Airshow 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Airport integration is key, he stressed. “Many of the initial routes are going to be between airport and resort or airport and city centre.”

Archer did not disclose the value of the agreement or the number of aircraft to be introduced, but confirmed operations will begin with a small initial fleet and expand once commercial routes are formalised.

Replacing seaplanes with eVTOLS

The Red Sea giga-project resorts are currently accessed by seaplanes – a model that its developer wants to replace with lower-emission and quieter electric aircraft.

“Seaplanes burn a lot of fuel and emit a lot of emissions. So, this is an ability to replace those seaplanes with all-electric aircraft that are going to take off and land vertically,” Mr Goel said.

“Midnight offers a clean alternative for high-end guests in one of the most sensitive natural environments in the world.”

The integration of eVTOL aircraft into Red Sea Global destinations “aligns perfectly with our vision for regenerative tourism, creating cleaner, faster, and more connected ways for guests”, said Mr Pagano.

Gulf flight map

The move comes as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) and Archer Aviation speed up plans to bring electric air taxis to Abu Dhabi.

Last week, the two parties activated an investment framework under which Archer will introduce its Midnight aircraft in Abu Dhabi, starting with at least two piloted vehicles. It is being done in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation and Etihad Aviation Training. This phase will include recruiting and training local pilots, conducting in-region testing and certification.

Abu Dhabi also plans to build a network of 10 vertiports as infrastructure for imminent air taxi and eVTOLs services.

Dubai completes piloted air taxi test 00:40

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority expects to complete certification of air taxis by the third quarter of next year, Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the GCAA, recently told The National.

Expanding to other giga-projects

Saudi Arabia has been pushing ahead with plans to develop the kingdom’s aviation sector, with advanced air mobility one of the main cornerstones of that strategy.

The Saudi aviation regulator the General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) also launched its Advanced Air Mobility Roadmap for Saudi Arabia in August last year, outlining the technologies, use cases and regulatory framework of the sector.

Also, in September, Saudi Arabia and China's Ehang agreed to bring air taxis into service across the kingdom, starting in November.

Under the three-party partnership announced on Wednesday, Archer will work with Gaca to set up a controlled “sandbox” environment across the archipelago, according to Mr Goel.

While the Red Sea will serve as Archer’s first operation in Saudi Arabia, the company did not rule out plans for other giga-projects, such as Neom and Qiddiya, through its partnership with the PIF.

Luxury ecotourism destination Zardun is the latest project to be announced in Neom. All photos: Neom The Line was the first region announced within the megacity project in Saudi Arabia Oxagon is set to be the largest floating industrial complex Trojena will be a new global destination for mountain tourism Seahorse-shaped Sindalah will be the megacity's first destination to open to tourists Sustainable tourism destination Leyja will be within a mountain valley Epicon was another luxury coastal tourism destination announced last year Hexagon-shaped luxury hotel Siranna will be home to 65 rooms and 35 exclusive residences Utamo aims to be an immersive venue for art and entertainment Norlana is set to be an active lifestyle community with capacity for 3,000 inhabitants Aquellum will be a futuristic luxury and experiential space within the mountains

“Red Sea is the first. But what Neom and Qiddiya are doing is really inspirational,” he said.

He added that helicopters are a popular way for some people to enjoy Hajj as well. “So you can imagine that trip also, one day,” Mr Goel said.

“And, of course, with the PIF as a partner, they are interested in bringing this technology to their many projects.

