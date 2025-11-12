Adio and Archer Aviation speed up plans to bring electric air taxis to Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) and Archer Aviation have activated an investment framework to accelerate the US company’s planned commercial air-taxi operations in Abu Dhabi, as part of the emirate's push towards smart and sustainable air mobility.

Under the agreement, California-based Archer Aviation will begin introducing its Midnight aircraft in Abu Dhabi, starting with at least two piloted vehicles, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation and Etihad Aviation Training, Adio said on Wednesday. This phase will include recruiting and training local pilots, conducting in-region testing and certification.

The framework is supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Integrated Transport Centre, Adio said.

The announcement follows a strategic co-operation framework announced last year to support Archer’s expansion into the UAE.

“Bringing electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft [eVTOLs] to Abu Dhabi reinforces our commitment to accelerating the deployment of game-changing mobility solutions,” said Badr Al-Olama, director general of Adio.

The first of Archer’s aircraft, the Midnight is designed to carry up to four passengers and a pilot. It can fly for up to 161 kilometres at a maximum speed of 241kph. Archer is positioning eVTOLs as a sustainable alternative to helicopters and aims to offer quieter flights, as well as enhanced safety.

The GCAA has been collaborating with Archer to develop a regulatory framework for certifying the company’s Midnight aircraft and approving commercial air-taxi operations.

Abu Dhabi plans to build a network of 10 vertiports as infrastructure for imminent air taxi and eVTOLs services. Zayed International Airport and Al Bateen Executive Airport have been confirmed as sites within the broader network, with additional sites and intercity routes to be revealed in later phases, Adio said on Tuesday. Abu Dhabi Airports will invest in and build the vertiports.

The move is part of the UAE's wider smart-mobility plans to alleviate road traffic, attract international visitors and offer residents additional transport options.

The Emirates has said it aims to start commercial electric air-taxi services next year. In June this year, California-based Joby Aviation carried out an electric air taxi test flight in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. Archer Aviation has also completed its first air taxi test flight in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE's aviation regulator expects to complete certification of air taxis by the third quarter of next year, Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the UAE's GCAA, told The National.

The GCAA has developed regulations that allow the integration of eVTOL aircraft into the UAE's civil aviation system, while also adapting existing heliports as part of a comprehensive infrastructure to support air mobility, Mr Al Suwaidi said.

Abu Dhabi offers glimpse of autonomous future at DRIFTx 02:00

“The UAE’s civil aviation sector is progressing into a new, strategically planned phase that embraces the integration of advanced air mobility solutions within a safe, efficient and forward-looking operational environment,” he added.

Adio’s partnership with Archer Aviation is part of a broader effort within the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (Savi) cluster to attract and enable investments in advanced mobility applications across air, land and sea, according to the statement.

Savi is expected to contribute Dh22 billion ($5.9 billion) to Abu Dhabi’s gross domestic product and create 15,000 new jobs, it added.

