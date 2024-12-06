Archer Aviation signs agreement for flying taxi operations in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2024/02/28/flying-taxis-in-abu-dhabi-and-dubai-skies-by-2025-says-archer-ceo/" target="_blank">US company Archer Aviation</a> has signed an agreement to launch commercial air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in the emirate's ambition to become a global leader in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/12/06/uber-launches-its-first-international-driverless-taxi-service-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">smart and sustainable mobility.</a> The deal, supported by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/15/gitex-2024-dubai-taxi-company-partners-with-bolt-and-is-open-to-using-driverless-cars-in-future/" target="_blank">Smart and Autonomous Systems Council</a>, aims to bring together key stakeholders in the UAE to prepare for the launch of the region’s first commercial air taxi service, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday. Archer, which has its headquarters in California, will collaborate with organisations in the UAE, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio), Abu Dhabi Airports, Falcon Aviation Services, Etihad Aviation Training, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), to establish the first manufacturer of eVTOLs – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2022/10/05/worlds-first-self-flying-all-electric-four-seat-evtol-taxi-unveiled/" target="_blank">electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft</a> – in the Middle East and North Africa. The first of Archer’s aircraft, the Midnight, is designed to carry up to four passengers and a pilot. It can travel up to 161km at a speed of up to 241kph. Archer is positioning eVTOLs as a sustainable alternative to helicopters and aims to offer quieter flights, as well as enhanced safety. The GCAA has been collaborating with Archer to develop a regulatory framework for certifying the company’s Midnight aircraft and approving commercial air taxi operations, including a workshop held in November. “This partnership is a significant step in advancing Abu Dhabi’s efforts to support smart and advanced mobility solutions, reinforcing its position in the development of autonomous vehicles,” Badr Al Olama, director general of Adio, said in a statement. Paolo La Cava, chief executive of Etihad Aviation Training, voiced his support for the project. “We look forward to working with Archer to train pilots for the electric air taxis, which are expected to operate on routes like Zayed International Airport in the future," he added. The agreement marks a milestone in the UAE’s ambitions to lead the development of electric air taxis and revolutionise regional urban transport. The deal also supports the country's broader push towards sustainability, with air taxis expected to play a role in reducing traffic and emissions. The UAE aims to become a leader in smart transport systems, as part of its commitment to sustainability. In February, Dubai confirmed plans to introduce flying taxis by 2026, with agreements signed with Joby Aviation and Skyports Infrastructure. While operations are set to begin by early 2026, California-based Joby aims to launch in 2025. Another VTOL manufacturer in California, Odys Aviation, said it expected VTOLs to be in use in the Gulf by 2028, further emphasising the growing interest and potential of vertical flight technology in the region. Archer Aviation chief executive Adam Goldstein said at the Investopia conference in Abu Dhabi that flying taxis could take to the skies of Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2025, a year earlier than projected in initially. The aircraft are expected to cut travel times between the two emirates. A trip that typically takes 60 to 90 minutes by road could be completed in 10 minutes using an eVTOL. Mr Goldstein also noted that integrating autonomous technology into eVTOLs would be the key to boosting operations and expanding the use of the next-generation aircraft in the region.