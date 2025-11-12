How autonomous vehicles are set to drive evolution of Abu Dhabi transport

Autonomous vehicles took centre stage at the DriftX exhibition in Abu Dhabi as the transition towards driverless transport in the city continues to accelerate.

A connected network for automated drones on land, sea and air – complemented by a burgeoning robotics industry – was on display in a series of demonstrations at Yas Marina Circuit. Drone deliveries, automated farming techniques and driverless transport set to launch in Masdar City offered an insight into a near-future vision for Abu Dhabi.

Test flights for drone deliveries have been operating since June, with medical equipment and blood supplies transported between health clinics and pathology labs.

Delivery by fight will soon become an everyday option for shoppers with Noon, Talabat and others looking at offering rapid drone services after a successful pilot scheme by aviation firm LODD Autonomous and Abu Dhabi Investment, which can winch 30kg parcels and deliver up to 16km between landing hubs.

James Alexander-Hall, a senior UAV operator at LODD Autonomous, said three of the drones had been used during testing. “Inside the box there are two configurations and a winch capability, which carries the same 30kg – and that can be deployed from the ground, so there's no requirement to land,” he said. “We have safety pilots at both sides and can operate numerous drones from one central location.”

Test cases

While a pilot oversaw test flights, he said they would soon be operating autonomously. “We spent a lot of effort proving the routes to make them safe and viable, and we use a buffer zone so it won’t obstruct certain airspace,” Mr Alexander-Hall said.

Sebastien Miller of Masdar City said the area is the perfect testing ground for autonomous vehicles. Nick Webster / The National

“We're using drones when it benefits the customer, such as using specialist deliveries for specialist items. There are no emissions, as the drone relies on two rechargeable batteries and maintenance is very quick and efficient.

“In one day we covered 214km, with 170 minutes of flight time – that was 20 deliveries of 10kg in each payload. These drones fly efficiently down a preprogrammed route, take traffic off the roads and are secured against hackers.”

New autonomous land vehicles set to hit the roads of Masdar City were also unveiled at the DriftX exhibition. The free zone has been operating driverless personal rapid transport pods for 15 years, ferrying workers and residents between underground car parks and drop-off hubs.

That mobility system is due for an upgrade, with autonomous vehicles taking to the roads, mapping out areas of Masdar City in preparation for a full-time driverless transport system.

The second generation of preprogrammed vehicles have been made in France and fitted with LDAR and radar. They allow for more capability as they understand surrounding obstacles and traffic lights and respond to pedestrians stepping into the road.

Urban planning shift

Sebastien Miller, an urban planner and design manager at Masdar City, said the area was the perfect testing ground for autonomous vehicles. “At Masdar City, we're essentially a proving ground for technology, before they go full scale,” he added. “We're big enough that we can test these out in a meaningful manner, in a mixed-use, medium-density city.

“We'll identify all the teething problems, but we're not small enough that we can learn without it becoming a costly mistake. In that regards we're a living lab or an ecosystem where we can test these things out.”

Major investment into the future of self-driving vehicles is under way in Abu Dhabi. On the sidelines of DriftX, 29 commercial agreements were made in the e-commerce, food and goods delivery, health care and logistics sectors. One of those was a deal with the Abu Dhabi firm Sinaha Technology to feature autonomous ground vehicles operating continuously between test sites to cut costs, and emissions.

Mr Miller said the design of modern cities was changing to keep pace with the arrival of autonomous transport. “In older European cities on a tight medieval grid, it's just not going to be feasible to create large laneways for autonomous routes,” he said.

“It works wonderfully for new cities in this region where we are master-planning them and adapting them to technology. It is changing how we design cities because we're responding to the technology and the flexibility it brings.”

Bigger tech, better life

A vision for the future of Abu Dhabi includes an integrated approach, with autonomous vehicles at its core. It is hoped different technologies will integrate seamlessly to reduce traffic, improve safety and make every day life more efficient.

“We are building an autonomous ecosystem with mobility and agriculture, food and beverage options and retail, with robo taxis, autonomous delivery and EV chargers,” said Waleed Alblooshi, vice president of strategy at K2, an advanced technology company in Abu Dhabi.

Waleed Al Blooshi with the Auto Farm display during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week. Victor Besa / The National

“All of them are linked together in one command centre, so we can see all the autonomous mobility in one place. We believe autonomy is the future and Abu Dhabi will be the capital of autonomy.”

The week-long DriftX show at Yas Marina Circuit has a flight zone with aerial demonstrations and autonomous flight displays. An autonomous mobility zone offers shuttle rides in driverless vehicles, while a marina activation area shows the capability of autonomous water vessels. Robotics also form a central part of the show, with humanoids and service robots showing the rapid advancements in the technology.

Ali AlHashmi, a specialist at Smart Autonomous Vehicle Industry, said change was fast approaching. “This year we are not looking at prototypes or technologies that are in the development phase, we are looking at things that are ready to be commercialised soon,” he said.

“This is what we are pushing for, as advanced air mobility has a lot of potential in Abu Dhabi. What we have here is a great infrastructure and also the regulatory framework. Our goal is to have it as part of our daily lives.”

EMIRATES'S%20REVISED%20A350%20DEPLOYMENT%20SCHEDULE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEdinburgh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%204%20%3Cem%3E(unchanged)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBahrain%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%2015%20%3Cem%3E(from%20September%2015)%3C%2Fem%3E%3B%20second%20daily%20service%20from%20January%201%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EKuwait%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%2015%20%3Cem%3E(from%20September%2016)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMumbai%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%201%20%3Cem%3E(from%20October%2027)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAhmedabad%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%201%20%3Cem%3E(from%20October%2027)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColombo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202%20%3Cem%3E(from%20January%201)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMuscat%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cem%3E%20%3C%2Fem%3EMarch%201%3Cem%3E%20(from%20December%201)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ELyon%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%201%20%3Cem%3E(from%20December%201)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBologna%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%201%20%3Cem%3E(from%20December%201)%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%20Emirates%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Power: 712hp at 6,100rpm Torque: 881Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 19.6 l/100km Price: Dh380,000 On sale: now

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

Retail gloom Online grocer Ocado revealed retail sales fell 5.7 per cen in its first quarter as customers switched back to pre-pandemic shopping patterns. It was a tough comparison from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, but on a two-year basis its retail division, a joint venture with Marks&Spencer, rose 31.7 per cent over the quarter. The group added that a 15 per cent drop in customer basket size offset an 11.6. per cent rise in the number of customer transactions.

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 On sale: now

Start-up hopes to end Japan's love affair with cash Across most of Asia, people pay for taxi rides, restaurant meals and merchandise with smartphone-readable barcodes — except in Japan, where cash still rules. Now, as the country’s biggest web companies race to dominate the payments market, one Tokyo-based startup says it has a fighting chance to win with its QR app. Origami had a head start when it introduced a QR-code payment service in late 2015 and has since signed up fast-food chain KFC, Tokyo’s largest cab company Nihon Kotsu and convenience store operator Lawson. The company raised $66 million in September to expand nationwide and plans to more than double its staff of about 100 employees, says founder Yoshiki Yasui. Origami is betting that stores, which until now relied on direct mail and email newsletters, will pay for the ability to reach customers on their smartphones. For example, a hair salon using Origami’s payment app would be able to send a message to past customers with a coupon for their next haircut. Quick Response codes, the dotted squares that can be read by smartphone cameras, were invented in the 1990s by a unit of Toyota Motor to track automotive parts. But when the Japanese pioneered digital payments almost two decades ago with contactless cards for train fares, they chose the so-called near-field communications technology. The high cost of rolling out NFC payments, convenient ATMs and a culture where lost wallets are often returned have all been cited as reasons why cash remains king in the archipelago. In China, however, QR codes dominate. Cashless payments, which includes credit cards, accounted for just 20 per cent of total consumer spending in Japan during 2016, compared with 60 per cent in China and 89 per cent in South Korea, according to a report by the Bank of Japan.