Abu Dhabi seals 29 deals to boost autonomous mobility in emirate

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) announced almost 30 agreements on the first day of an international conference on autonomous vehicles.

Deals with companies such as Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility), Talabat, Noon and Aramex were revealed on Monday at the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit on Yas Island.

The 29 commercial agreements were made in critical sectors, from e-commerce, food and goods delivery to health care and logistics, state news agency Wam reported.

“Abu Dhabi is leading the transformation in smart mobility and logistics, with these 29 commercial pilot agreements marking a decisive step towards a future where autonomous technologies set new standards for transportation and trade," said Badr Al Olama, ADIO's director general.

"Anchored by the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries cluster, these agreements translate decades of research and development into tangible commercial deployment. Together, they represent a defining moment, where technology begins to function as a viable and vital part of the global economy."

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) was clear to see on Monday, especially with the news of an agreement with Sinaha Technology, an Abu Dhabi-based company specialising in AI-driven automation, robotics and drone solutions.

The deal features autonomous ground vehicles operating continuously to reduce emissions and costs, to warehouses powered by robotics and AI, and a digital fleet management system delivering "real-time visibility and predictive efficiency".

“This shift is enabled by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s vision for a co-ordinated approach in which regulation, infrastructure and industry development advance together, creating a clear path for deployment, commercialisation and wider adoption," said Mr Al Olama.

"By advancing solutions that support e-commerce, health care and critical logistics, we are reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a place where emerging industries can grow faster, scale further and deliver lasting impact to businesses and communities worldwide.”

Abu Dhabi’s aerial logistics network was also in the spotlight, with several agreements announced.

"From autonomous drones flying parcels between Talabat hubs and drop-off stations, to ground vehicles servicing logistics routes across Abu Dhabi, the projects combine innovation, sustainability and operational efficiency," Wam reported.

"The introduction of fully electric robosweepers and autonomous ground fleets for major logistics partners further underscores Abu Dhabi’s leadership in deploying real-world, citywide autonomy that enhances productivity, supports net-zero targets, and strengthens the emirate’s position as a global hub for smart mobility and intelligent logistics."

