UAE air taxi certification to be completed by third quarter of next year, regulator says

The UAE's aviation regulator expects to complete certification of air taxis by the third quarter of 2026, as the country pushes ahead with its smart mobility plans to alleviate road traffic and attract international visitors.

“The certifications of the machines is under process now, we are expecting the completion of certification by next year, by the third quarter, when those machines are ready to start operations,” Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, told The National.

The certification will only proceed by the expected time frame “if all safety requirements are applied”, according to the GCAA.

“Just after the certification, they will be allowed to start operations,” Mr Al Suwaidi said.

Programme timelines are being determined in co-ordination with applicants, it said.

The regulator has also established dedicated teams for each eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) programme.

No driver, no problem? How robotaxis are expanding across US 03:51

Joby and Archer

The UAE has said it aims to start commercial electric air taxi services next year.

Earlier this year, California-based Joby Aviation, in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, carried out an electric air taxi test flight. Archer Aviation has also completed its first air taxi test flight in Abu Dhabi.

Ras Al Khaimah last month said it expects to launch its first passenger air taxi service by 2027, as the emirate seeks to boost its infrastructure amid plans to open the UAE's first gaming resort in the same year.

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority signed an initial pact with Joby Aviation and UK-based Skyports Infrastructure to start the service. The air taxi network will operate in Ras Al Khaimah, but will also connect Joby's planned Dubai service with the northern emirate's major tourism destinations, reducing travel time between the two cities from more than one hour to 15 minutes.

The UAE has begun mapping out corridors for air taxis and cargo drones as part of its push for smart mobility. Photo: GCAA

“Initially, fares will be comparable to premium car services. As we scale up and increase the number of flights, we expect to make the service more affordable,” Anthony Khoury, UAE general manager at Joby Aviation, told The National at the time.

The GCAA has laid the groundwork for advanced air mobility, Mr Al Suwaidi said, when asked about the regulatory framework for air traffic management of the busy skies that will have drones, flying taxis and commercial planes.

“We have established our national platform for drones and low-level traffic, which is the eVTOLs, it is already online and live,” he said. “We have already this management system in place and so there is no concern when it comes to controlling the airspace.”

