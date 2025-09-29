Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah in 15 minutes: RAK signs initial pact to get its first air taxi by 2027

Ras Al Khaimah expects to launch its first passenger air taxi service by 2027, as the emirate seeks to boost its infrastructure amid plans to open the UAE's first gaming resort in the same year.

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority signed an initial pact with California-based Joby Aviation and UK-based Skyports Infrastructure to start the service in two years, the emirate's Government Media Office said in a post on X on Monday.

The air taxi network will operate in Ras Al Khaimah, but will also connect Joby's planned Dubai service with the northern emirate's major tourism destinations, reducing travel time between the two cities from more than one hour to 15 minutes, the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority said.

“The launch of air taxi services represents a qualitative addition that provides fast, efficient, and eco-friendly mobility options, meeting the needs of both residents and visitors,” Esmaeel Hasan Alblooshi, director general of RAK Transport Authority, said.

“It also contributes to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a modern, smart city and an attractive global destination.”

Ras Al Khaimah joins Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE's smart transport plans. Earlier this year, Joby Aviation, in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, carried out an electric air taxi test flight before the planned launch of commercial operations next year. Archer Aviation has also completed its first air taxi test flight in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE is pressing ahead with its high-tech transport plans, including drones, driverless taxis and air taxis.

Ras Al Khaimah is seeking to further improve its infrastructure as it attracts more tourists. The emirate recorded more than 654,000 visitor arrivals in the first half of this year, marking a 6 per cent year on year growth, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said.

The emirate is seeking to host more than 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030 as part of its tourism strategy by expanding its flight connectivity, developing more five-star hotels and adding to its events calendar.

It also plans to open the Wynn Al Marjan Island mega resort in 2027, which is expected to boost tourism and property demand.

Planned routes

With a top speed of 321kph, Joby’s aircraft can carry a pilot and up to four passengers with minimal noise and zero operating emissions, according to the company.

The air taxi service in RAK will operate in the emirate, and from Dubai, it will transport passengers to Al Marjan Island and Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE, as part of the first phase, the company said.

Al Marjan Island will be home to the first vertiport, with additional vertiport locations to follow in subsequent phases, the RAK Transport Authority said.

A trip from Dubai International Airport to Al Marjan Island will be reduced to less than 15 minutes using the flying taxi, compared to more than one hour by car.

Joby's flight test programme now exceeds 40,000 miles flown, including its progress to carrying its first passengers in Dubai in 2026.

Duncan Walker, chief executive of Skyports, said the company signed an initial agreement with RAK Transport Authority in May last year to establish the basis for a vertiport network in RAK.

“We’re excited to see the project move to the next tangible phase of development with Joby as the aircraft OEM and service launch partner,” he said.